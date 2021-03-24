Categories

03/24 Powell's Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Kenny Omega and Don Callis, Ace Austin vs. TJP for the X Division Championship, Eddie Edwards vs. Karl Anderson, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz in a non-title match, Trey Miguel vs. Acey Romero Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 24:52 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Kenny Omega and Don Callis, Ace Austin vs. TJP for the X Division Championship, Eddie Edwards vs. Karl Anderson, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz in a non-title match, Trey Miguel vs. Acey Romero, and more (24:52)…

Click here for the March 24 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/