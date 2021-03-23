03/23 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, and Rhett Titus vs. Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and La Bestia del Ring in an eight-man tag match, Eli Isom vs. Rey Horus, final hype for Friday’s 19th Anniversary PPV

Categories

Powell's ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, and Rhett Titus vs. Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and La Bestia del Ring in an eight-man tag match, Eli Isom vs. Rey Horus, final hype for Friday's 19th Anniversary PPV

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, and Rhett Titus vs. Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and La Bestia del Ring in an eight-man tag match, Eli Isom vs. Rey Horus, final hype for Friday’s 19th Anniversary PPV, and more (10:52)…

Note: This audio review was recorded prior to the news of Dragon Lee’s injury causing changes to the ROH 19th Anniversary PPV lineup.

Click here for the March 23 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

