03/24 Powell's AEW Dynamite audio review: Darby Allin vs. John Silver for the TNT Championship, AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal in an eliminator match, Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Laredo Kid, Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 30:15 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Darby Allin vs. John Silver for the TNT Championship, AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal in an eliminator match, Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Laredo Kid, Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti, and more (30:15)…

Click here for the March 24 AEW Dynamite audio review.

