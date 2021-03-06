03/06 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero in a New Japan Cup USA qualifier, The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor in a New Japan Cup USA qualifier, Alex Coughlin and Karl Fredericks vs. Clark Connors and Kevin Knight

Categories

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero in a New Japan Cup USA qualifier, The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor in a New Japan Cup USA qualifier, Alex Coughlin and Karl Fredericks vs. Clark Connors and Kevin Knight, and more (7:42)…

Click here to stream or download the March 6 NJPW Strong audio review.

