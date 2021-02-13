02/12 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Daniel Bryan and Cesaro vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. King Corbin and Sami Zayn in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Big E vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Title

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Daniel Bryan and Cesaro vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. King Corbin and Sami Zayn in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Big E vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Title, and more (30:45)…

Click here for the February 12 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/