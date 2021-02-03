02/03 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose and Chris Bey, TJP vs. Rohit Raju in a non-title match, Havok vs. Tasha Steelz, Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton, Jordynne Grace vs. Susan

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose and Chris Bey, TJP vs. Rohit Raju in a non-title match, Havok vs. Tasha Steelz, Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton, Jordynne Grace vs. Susan, and more (27:18)…
Click here for the February 3 Impact Wrestling audio review.
