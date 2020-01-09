01/08 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Private Party, Riho vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship, Christopher Daniels vs. Sammy Guevara

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Private Party, Riho vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship, Christopher Daniels vs. Sammy Guevara, and more (26:09)…

Click here for the January 8 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

