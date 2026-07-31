WWE SummerSlam lineup: The cards for this weekend’s stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event on Saturday and Sunday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

WWE SummerSlam Night One (Saturday)

-CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match

-Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

-Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

-LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in a six-man tag team match

-“Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid vs. Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, and Paige in a six-woman tag

WWE SummerSlam Night Two (Sunday)

-Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. one wrestler TBD in a five-way ladder match to become the Interim WWE Women’s Champion

-Penta vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title

-Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin for the U.S. Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor to become No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship

-Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio in a “Human Monies on a Pole” match

Powell’s POV: Giulia will face Lash Legend in the final ladder match qualifier tonight on Smackdown. Darius Rucker will perform the national anthem on Sunday. There will be a three-hour pre-show each day starting at 2CT/3ET. Join me for my live review of both nights of SummerSlam on ESPN Unlimited at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).