Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact coverage, ROH on HonorClub, grades for Raw, Smackdown, and Impact, Damien Demento, Layla El, Princesa Sugehit, Mark Haskins, Billy Watson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today at 1CT/2ET to promote Sunday’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. I will run live notes during the call, and we hope to have the audio available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Thursday Night Impact features the final push for Sunday’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view. The episode was taped on June 6-7 in Denver, Colorado, at National Western Center. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with C as the top grade in our post-show poll with 23 percent of the vote. A and B finished tied for second with 21 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 29 percent of the vote. C finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade during my same-day audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Damien Demento (Phillip Theis) is 68.

-Layla El is 49.

-Princesa Sugehit (Ernestina Sugehit Salazar Martínez) is 46.

-Mark Haskins is 38.

-The late “Whipper” Billy Watson (William Potts) was born on June 25, 1915. He died on February 4, 1990, at age 74.