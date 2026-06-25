AEW Collision lineup: The Forbidden Door go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Kevin Knight vs. Dezmond Xavier for the TNT Title with everyone banned from ringside

-Persephone vs. Billy Starkz for the CMLL Women’s Championship

-Mercedes Mone and Athena vs. Maya World and Hyan

-Jake Doyle vs. Adam Priest

-Mistico and Mike Bailey vs. “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

-Chris Jericho vs. JD Drake

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision was taped on Wednesday in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, at Rio Rancho Events Center. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. His review will be later than usual this week because he’s attending a concert on Saturday night. The Forbidden Door countdown special will air after Collision. Will Pruett is attending the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday and is taking Saturday night off, so I’ll be filling in as the host of the weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).