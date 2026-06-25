AEW Dynamite preview: New TBS Champion to be crowned on the Forbidden Door fallout show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Harley Cameron vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander vs. Persephone vs. Queen Aminata vs. one TBA in a Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant TBS Championship

Powell’s POV: Willow Nightingale forfeited the TBS Title due to injury. A Survival of the Fittest match is an elimination match. Dynamite will be live from San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena. AEW will also tape Collision on Wednesday. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).