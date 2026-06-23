Girl Fight Wrestling “Spill The Tea” results: Vetter’s review of Billie Starkz vs. Corinne Joy for the Girl Fight Title, Gabby Forza vs. Allie Katch for the ETU Coastal Crown Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Girl Fight Wrestling “Spill The Tea”

May 31, 2026, in New Albany, Indiana, at Our Lady of Perpetual Hops Brewery

Released June 22, 2026, via Independentwrestling.tv

New Albany is part of the Louisville metro area on the Indiana/Kentucky border. I’ve seen a Girl Fight show from this brewery before. It’s well-lit, and the crowd was maybe 125. All the beer-making equipment is visible in the background. Just Jay and Jess BeesKnees provided commentary.

* I watched a Dreamwave – Uprising Women’s Athletes show on Friday, and I’ll note that just three of the 19 women on this show (Gabby Forza, Emily Jaye, Vert Vixen) were also at Uprising. So, almost a completely different roster. I also want to point out that a lot of these women came a long distance to be here.

1. Lili Ruiz vs. Mia Friday. Lili is a Chicago regular (she was just on the taped MLW episode this week), while Mia routinely competes in ROW in Texas, and the commentators said it’s her Girlfight debut. An intense lockup to open; Lili is about 5’1″ and is shorter than Mia. Some basic reversals early, and they shook hands, earning a “Sportsmanship!” chant. Mia hit some armdrags. Lili hit some punches and was in charge. Mia hit a hair-mare faceplant at 4:30 and a back suplex for a nearfall. Mia hit a stunner for a nearfall. She hit an armdrag. Lili nailed a spinebuster for a nearfall, then a Death Valley Driver for the pin!

Lili Ruiz defeated Mia Friday at 7:05.

2. Billie Starkz vs. Corinne Joy for the Girl Fight Title. This is the match I really wanted to see. Corinne is the Georgia-based teen I’ve raved about; she oozes star power. I believe Billie is a promoter for these shows. Billie is perhaps six inches taller, and she mocked Joy’s height at the bell. Corinne hit a Northern Lights Suplex, and Billie rolled to the floor at 1:30. Corinne tried a dive from the apron, but Billie caught her and slammed Joy against the ring post! She hit some chops on the floor.

They got back into the ring, and Billie stomped on her and hit more chops. She hit a mule kick to the jaw for a nearfall at 3:00. Billie grabbed Corinne’s hair and yanked her to the mat and got a nearfall. She hit a suplex for a nearfall. Corinne fired up and hit some forearm strikes, but Billie dropped her with a hard slap! Billie hit an Alabama Slam into the turnbuckles at 5:00! Ouch! She hit some forearm strikes, too. She went for a Swanton Bomb, but Joy got her knees up to block it. She hit a Canadian Destroyer, and they were both down. We got an “A-T-L!” chant for Joy.

Corinne fired up and hit some spin kicks. Some standing switches as neither could hit a German Suplex. Billie caught her with a spin kick to the jaw, but Corinne hit a clothesline, and they were both down at 7:30. This crowd was insanely hot! They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. Joy hit a running crossbody block, then a sunset flip, and they traded rollups. Joy nailed a buzzsaw kick to the jaw at 9:00! She went for a mid-ring Sliced Bread, but Starkz blocked it, rolled her up, and got the pin. I loved that.

Billie Starkz defeated Corinne Joy to retain the Girl Fight Title at 9:10.

* Starkz got on the mic and said Joy “took me to the absolute limit.” Billie said this match reminds her why they push themselves to go harder and harder every night. She said this promotion is about pushing new, young talent, so she is relinquishing her title! Her belt will be on the line next month! Billie and Joy started to walk to the back, arm in arm, but Alexis Littlefoot came out of the back, and she looked angry! Alexis belittled Billie as a ‘TV star,’ and added, “Now you’re too good to defend the championship?”

3. Alexis Littlefoot vs. Stori Denali. Alexis is slightly above average in height, maybe 5’9″, but she’s giving up maybe eight inches to Stori! The commentators reacted in horror as Stori entered, fearing for Alexis! Littlefoot pie-faced her; Stori easily knocked Alexis down. Alexis jumped on Stori’s back and tried a sleeper, but Stori dropped her ‘snake-eyes.’ Alexis tried some spin kicks to the thighs, but Stori nailed a hard knee lift. Stori tossed her across the ring at 1:30. Stori hit a chokeslam and made the cocky one-footed cover for the pin. Yeah, it really was that short.

Stori Denali defeated Alexis Littlefoot at 1:53.

4. Ashlyn Alexander vs. Sierra vs. Emily Jaye in a three-way. Ashlyn routinely competes in St. Louis Anarchy, while Milwaukee’s Sierra competes in Chicago’s AAW and across the upper Midwest. Again, Jaye was just seen taking a selfie at ringside with Andrade El Idolo. They all took some shots of alcohol before the bell. I started the stopwatch as they got into a three-way knuckle lock. Apparently, if you hit a chop, you must drink a shot! Emily was forced to drink again. Sierra hit a Meteora in the corner on Emily. Ashlyn (think Piper Niven in size/build) hit a buttbump in the corner and a basement dropkick.

Emily hit some forearm strikes; she went to hit a chop but wisely pulled up. Emily tried to hit a German Suplex on Ashlyn but couldn’t lift her; the crowd chanted, “We believe!” Funny. Sierra threw a chop, so she had to drink. Ashlyn and Sierra traded clotheslines at 3:00. Emily got back into the ring and started hitting chops on each woman. “Emily, what are you doing???” a commentator shouted. The ref handed her several shots! She consumed six drinks at 4:30. (That has to be water, right?)

Emily left the ring, got on the mic, and decided it was time to sing! She did karaoke to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain. Um, it wasn’t great. Or good. The commentators were trying to hand her a bottle of water. Emily laid down on the ground. Okay, back in the ring, Ashlyn and Sierra traded forearm strikes at 7:00. Ashlyn hit a stiff, decapitating clothesline on Sierra for the pin.

Ashlyn Alexander defeated Sierra and Emily Jaye in a three-way at 7:36.

5. Katie Arquette vs. Gwen Neodonna vs. Nat Castle vs. Killer Kelly in a four-way. I’ve seen Gwen the fewest times of the 19 women on this show. Nat is from New York’s Create A Pro, so she came quite a distance! Arquette is a regular in the Cleveland scene, and I’ve seen her a lot recently in the Toronto-area Canadian shows, too. Kelly got on all fours, but Nat kicked her, and we’re underway! Nat hit some Yes Kicks on Gwen. Nat came off the ropes, but Gwen caught her and hit a swinging uranage for a nearfall at 1:30.

Katie mounted Kelly and repeatedly punched her. She hit a guillotine leg drop on Kelly for a nearfall at 3:30. Katie and Nat began shoving each other; Gwen hit a top-rope missile dropkick on both of them. Gwen hit an Eat D’Feat on Kelly. Gwen went to the top rope, but Katie cut her off. Kelly ran over and bit the butts of Nat and Katie before we had a Tower of Doom spot for a nearfall at 6:00. Kelly tried a pin on each opponent. Nat hit a German Suplex on Gwen. Kelly hit a DVD into the corner and covered Nat for the pin.

Killer Kelly defeated Katie Arquette, Gwen Neodonna and Nat Castle in a four-way at 7:32.

6. Regan Lydale vs. Vert Vixen. Regan competes for Freelance Wrestling in Chicago, while Vert is a regular in Texas New Pro, and I’ll reiterate that I consider her the top unsigned U.S. based female talent. They shook hands at the bell before locking up. Regan is fairly tall at perhaps 5’11”. Vert tied her up on the mat. Regan dropped her with a shoulder tackle. Vert hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes at 3:30. She hit a DDT for a nearfall, and she kept Regan grounded for several minutes. Vert hit a sliding dropkick on the knee at 6:00 for a nearfall.

Vert hit a Helluva Kick, then another sliding kick to the jaw in the corner. Regan hit a twisting suplex, and they were both down at 8:00. Regan hit a World’s Strongest Slam for a nearfall, then a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. She hit a Pounce! Vert hit a chop block to the back of the knee, rolled her up, and got the pin. Decent; the winner was never in doubt.

Vert Vixen defeated Regan Lydale at 9:55.

7. Gabby Forza vs. Allie Katch for the ETU Coastal Crown Title. Allie has really stepped up her game since she returned from a broken leg in November. Gabby, based in New England, is also putting in the miles lately. The commentators said these two have competed nine times already. An intense lockup, and I presume Gabby has the power advantage. They traded shoulder blocks. Gabby hit a series of clotheslines in the corner at 1:30 and a running splash, and another!

Gabby hit a Samoan Drop and was in charge. She hit a senton for a nearfall. Allie hit some running splashes, but she missed a buttbump in the corner. Gabby missed a spear into the corner, and her shoulder struck the ring post. Katch hit her rolling cannonball, and she began to target Gabby’s left arm. Gabby hit a suplex at 5:00. Allie shoved Forza shoulder-first into the turnbuckles and went back to the left arm, cranking back on it. Katch hit some knee drops on the damaged arm.

Gabby fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall, but she missed a Vader Bomb at 8:00. Katch hit a running knee to the forehead. She tried a sunset flip, but Gabby blocked it, and they traded forearm strikes. Allie spun her to the mat, Mistico-style, and applied a Fujiwara Armbar on the mat. Gabby powered to her feet and hit a powerbomb to escape at 9:30. She cut Allie in half with a spear for a nearfall!

Allie hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall, and she went back to the Fujiwara Armbar, but Gabby got her feet on the ropes at 11:00. Allie kicked out the left elbow and hit a piledriver for a nearfall, but Gabby got a foot on the ropes! The crowd chanted, “You can’t beat her!” and “Yes, she can!” They fought on the ring apron. Gabby hit a spear through the ropes, then the Fire Thunder Driver for the pin! Good match.

Gabby Forza defeated Allie Katch to retain the ETU Coastal Crown Title at 12:31.

Final Thoughts: A fun show, although I thought their February show (Athena-Vert, Laynie/Shazza vs. Kylie Alexa/Kenzie Paige) was the better overall event. Gabby and Allie showed their familiarity and had a really good match that I felt could have gone either way. A close second was Billie vs. Corinne. I do not doubt that Starkz heard the buzz about Corinne Joy, and she worked a hard-hitting-but-safe match, really testing the newcomer. This was probably Corinne’s biggest match yet, and she aced the test. Regan-Vert was a distant third.

I don’t mind a short squash match, especially with the size and raw power of Stori Denali, but I wish it had been a newcomer who lost that quickly. The chop-and-drink match had some comedy, but of course, pausing to consume a beverage breaks up the flow of the match. This is a short show, coming in at about 1 hour, 40 minutes.