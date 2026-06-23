Trick Williams and Lash Legend were married over the weekend

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Trick Willy is off the market. WWE stars Trick Williams (Matrick Belton) and Lash Legend (Anriel Howard) were married on June 20 in Jamaica. “We really wanted to give people a trip and a wedding they’ve never experienced before,” Legend told People. “We both have people who love and support us, so we wanted to have this special time for everyone.” Read more at People.com.

Powell’s POV: The story notes that Trick’s older brother, Andre, officiated the wedding. The attendees included Oba Femi, Nia Jax, Julius Creed, and Lil Yachty. It was quite the event, as the weekend included a welcome dinner, water excursions, a block party, meet-and-greets, and a farewell breakfast on the beach. Legend wore three gowns throughout her wedding day; the wedding party’s formalwear was custom-made in Ghana, a buffet dinner, and a three-tiered wedding cake. The couple is planning a honeymoon in Africa. Their wedding was slightly more lavish than the drive-thru wedding ceremony and the Michelob Golden Light keg reception party at the local VFW Hall that I would have gone with (and some of you still wonder why my longtime girlfriend is in no hurry to tie the knot). Congratulations to the happy couple.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)