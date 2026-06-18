TNA Impact coverage, ROH Global Wars on HonorClub, NXT in Pikeville (reports needed), grades for Raw, Smackdown, and Impact, Big Vito LoGrasso, Bam Neely, Brandon Cutler, Jordan Oliver, Bruiser Brody, Larry Hennig, Trent Acid, Vader

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact features Mike Santana, Nic Nemeth, and KC Navarro vs. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch. The episode was taped on June 6-7 in Denver, Colorado, at National Western Center. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET. The show carries the Global Wars theme and includes Athena vs. Syuri for the ROH Women’s Championship.

-NXT is in Pikeville, Kentucky, at Appalachian Wireless Arena tonight. NXT does not advertise matches for its live events. We are seeking reports or basic results for this show and the other NXT weekend shows via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 31 percent of the vote. C finished second with 23 percent of the vote. D was a close third with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 35 percent of the vote. C finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review. Yep, B- grades across the board.

Birthdays and Notables

-Vito LoGrasso is 62.

-Bam Neely (Justin Rocheleau) is 51.

-Brandon Cutler (Brandon Bogle) is 39.

-Jordan Oliver (Jordan Oliver Jr.) is 27.

-The late Bruiser Brody (Frank Goodish) was born on June 18, 1946. He was stabbed to death in a Puerto Rico locker room by Jose Gonzalez on July 17, 1988.

-The late Larry Hennig was born on June 18, 1936. He died at age 82 on December 6, 2018, of kidney failure. He is the father of the late “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig and grandfather of Joe Hennig (a/k/a Curtis Axel).

-The late Trent Acid (Michael Verdi) died of a drug overdose at age 29 on June 18, 2010.

-The late Big Van Vader (Leon White) died at age 63 on June 18, 2018, after a bout with pneumonia.