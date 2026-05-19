NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Taichi, Aleister Black, Kip Sabian, Maxxine Durpri, Andre the Giant, Pat Roach

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features two title matches and the NXT television in-ring debuts of Mason Rook and Kam Hendrix. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Taichi (Taichiro Maki) is 47.

-Aleister Black (Tom Budgen) is 41.

-Kip Sabian (Simon Kippen) is 34.

-Maxxine Durpri (Sydney Zmrzel) is 29.

-The late Andre the Giant (Andre Rene Roussimoff) was born May 19, 1946. He died of heart failure at age 46 on January 28, 1993.

-The late Pat Roach was born on May 19, 1937. He died at age 67 on July 17, 2004, following a battle with throat cancer.