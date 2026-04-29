AEW Dynamite in Fairfax, WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Paul Roma, Titus O’Neil, Aksana, Jay Lethal, Brittney Savage, Zachary Wentz, Don Leo Jonathan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Fairfax, Virginia, at Eaglebank Arena. The show features Darby Allin vs. Brody King for the AEW World Championship. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for my live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s Dynamite television show a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Thursday’s AEW Collision a B grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Roma (Paul Centopani) is 66.

-Titus O’Neil (Thaddeus Bullard Sr.) is 49.

-Aksana (Zivile Raudoniene) is 44.

-Jay Lethal (Jamar Shipman) is 41.

-Brittney Savage is 39.

-Zachary Wentz (Zachary Green) is 32.

-The late Don Leo Jonathan (Don Heaton) was born on April 29, 1931. He died at age 87 on October 13, 2018.