WrestleMania 42 Saturday, WrestleMania weekend independent events, Steve “Brooklyn Brawler” Lombardi, Wahoo McDaniel, Colin McGuire

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Welcome to our only Saturday edition of Dot Net Daily of the year. Isn’t it exciting?!? You’ll always remember where you were when you read this (or something).

-WrestleMania 42 night one will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium. Today’s card features Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. Join me for my live review as the first hour is simulcast on ESPN2 at 5CT/6ET. The remainder of the show will stream on ESPN Unlimited (and Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WrestleMania 42 night two will be held on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium. Sunday’s card is headlined by CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. Join me for my live review as the first hour airs on ESPN at 5CT/6ET. The remainder of the show will stream on ESPN Unlimited (and Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

WrestleMania Weekend Independent Events

-GCW “Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 11” will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The show includes Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Effy, Mercedes Martinez vs. Vipress, and Dark Sheik vs. Nyla Rose. The event will stream live as part of The Collective tonight at 1CT/2ET on TrillerTV+.

-GCW “The Immortal Clusterf*ck” will be held early Sunday morning in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The show includes the annual Clusterf*ck match and Otis Cogar vs. Matt Tremont in a Hardcore Kingdom Steel Cage Match for the GCW Ultraviolent Title. The event will stream live as part of The Collective on Sunday morning at 12CT/1ET on TrillerTV+.

-Killer Kross’ Natural Born Killers 5 will be held early Sunday morning in Las Vegas, Nevada, at HyperX Arena. The show includes Shayna Baszler vs. Janai Kai, Matt Riddle vs. Jonathan Gresham, and features appearances by Killer Kross, Bad Dude Tito, and Tom Lawlor. The event will stream live on Sunday morning at 12CT/1ET, for $14.95 on Title Match Network.

-H/T to Voicesofwrestling.com’s list of weekend events for some of the shows listed above.

Birthdays and Notables

-“Brooklyn Brawler” Steve Lombardi is 65.

-Ed “Wahoo” McDaniel died at age 63 on April 18, 2002. He was awaiting a kidney transplant and died of complications from diabetes and renal failure.

-Happy birthday to Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire, who probably thinks I wrote this Saturday edition of Dot Net Weekly and WWE picked this date to start WrestleMania because of his stupid birthday. Fine, I’ll be nice. It’s great to have Colin back with his McGuire’s Monthlies blogs. And happy belated birthday to Colin’s son and future Hall of Fame heel, Cillian, who turned two on Friday. Cillian was born less than five hours before his father’s 40th birthday.