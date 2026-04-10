JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 78): Roth’s review of Hayley J vs. Alice Crowley for the JCW Women’s Title, Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony vs. The Outbreak for the JCW Tag Titles

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By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 78)

Taped March 21, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan, at Harpo’s

Streamed April 9, 2026, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The Lunacy Intro aired for the penultimate episode of Lunacy before Stranglemania…

In the parking lot, Viopent J arrived in a Ford truck and was greeted by Ruffo, Yabo, Willie Mack, and 2 Tuff Tony. They started cheering when Russo walked up and said, “J, let’s get to work”. J reminded Russo that part of the contract required Big Vito to drink Faygo, dress like a clown, and dance. Russo said he would get it done…

Mark Roberts and Joe Dombrowski checked in on commentary and ran down the card. They threw to a house show package and said there was a new Lunacy champion. Highlights aired of Ken Anderson beating Disco Ray to retain the JCW Championship. Cocaine cashed in his Lunacy briefcase and Cokeslammed Anderson before pinning him to win the championship…

Mac Davis attempted to interview Cocaine. Davis wondered how he would interview him. Steven Flowe said he would do the talking for Cocaine. Cocaine challenged Flowe to a championship match for later in the show, so the show has a main event…

Mark Roberts and Joe Dombrowski threw to a video package on “Big Al” Alice Crowley and “Hollyhood” Haley J…

Jerry’s Jabber: The never-ending feud continues.

Ring announcer Kid Cadet announced Vince Russo as a special guest commentator for the next match…

1. Hollywood Haley J vs. “Big Al” Alice Crowley for the JCW Women’s Championship. The match started with lock-ups and shoves to the corner. Haley gave Al the double bird, and a pink banner with green text advertised the Lunacy post-show and distracted me. Al slammed Haley into the ringpost, and Haley went under the ring while Jeff the Ref counted to six. Haley chopped Al, who threw Haley to the floor, where Haley’s head hit the steps on rebound. Al performed a Saito Suplex for a near fall. Haley and Al traded slaps, and they both power-slapped each other (sigh). “I hope Dana White is watching,” Russo said. Haley executed a Thesz Press and a crotch to the face from the middle rope, for a two count. Haley hit a ripcord lariat for a nearfall. Al came back with a Lariat of her own for the win.

“Big Al” Alice Crowley defeated “Hollyhood” Haley J to win the JCW Women’s Championship.

After the match, Haley went to shake Al’s hand. Psych, Haley pulled her hand away…

Jerry’s Jabber: The match was good and intense, and the wrestlers got more time. Haley and Al have both upped their game since I started watching JCW.

Mac Davis was backstage with Big Vito and mentioned that Russo said Vito would be a juggalo tonight. Vito went off and used a bunch of expletives while saying everything Russo did was a scam, while the camera tried to count the nose hairs on Vito. The gist was that Vito would not dress like a Juggalo, and he intends to burn Russo’s house down and make his family disappear. PCO showed up and said he’s quitting the Luciano Family. Vito said he has a hit list and used a lot more expletives. Davis had good news: Faygo comes in Cream Soda. Funny…

An ad aired for JCW’s next round of shows in May. Harpo’s Concert Theatre in Detroit was labeled as the JCW Arena…

Outside, Jeeves stepped out of a vehicle…

2. Shane Mercer and J-Rod vs. Dani-Mo and JCW American Champion Facade. At one point, J-Rod had a chinlock on Facade, while a person in an Art the Clown costume cheered at ringside and was very distracting. It was also distracting that Russo discussed J-Rod’s ass this entire match. Facade hit a big back body drop on J-Rod. Mercer set Facade up for a Moonsault and Battery. Facade reversed it and hit the top rope diving side kick while running the top rope. Dani came in with some quick kicks on J-Rod and hit a Code Red for a two count. J-Rod raked the eyes of Dani. Mercer swung Dani, and then J-Rod speared her. Mercer was about to hit Moonsault and Battery on Dani, when Steven Flowe hit Mercer with a guitar, which led to Facade getting the three count…

JCW American Champion Facade and Dani-Mo defeated Shane Mercer and J-Rod.

Backstage, Jeeves walked up to Violent J, who thought Jeeves was dead. Jeeves said he had been working all day and had a surprise. J followed Jeeves…

Elsewhere backstage, Vito was on the phone. Luigi Primo said he makes the best pizza. Luigi wanted to be a soldier for Vito and the Luciano Family. Russo walked in. Vito grabbed Russo by the collar and threatened him. Russo said Lucky Luciano was Vito’s uncle, and Lucky stood for integrity, as Italians are supposed to do. He said deals with Italians are supposed to be honored. Russo said Vito had a choice to do things the easy way or the hard way. Vito chose the hard way. “He said the hard way,” Russo said as the Brothers of Funstruction arrived with giant carnival mallets…

Mac Davis said Jeeves led Violent J to a limo, with a mystery person inside. Jeeves wouldn’t give up the name of the mystery man J was meeting with…

An ad aired for Jeevesace, his merchandise…

Jerry’s Jabber: That was a cool match. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a power team of a man and woman before, so that was neat. The ending with Steven Flowe was awful, but other than that might be the most unique match I had seen in a while.

A vignette aired for The Green Phantom…

Mac Davis was backstage with Barnabas the Bizarre, who said The Outbreak had completed rehab. He said everything was fine while the zombies were looking for white powder…

3. 2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack vs. “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel (w/ Barnabas the Bizarre) for the JCW Tag Team Titles. Jaxon and Abel were jonesing for the white powder, like it was the 80’s. Willie Mack started off against Abel, and it was a lot of reaching and dodging. Tony got in the ring, and Jaxon pointed to the Bicardi Lemon that Tony gave him. Jaxon dropped to the mat then spider walked toward Tony. Abel then chugged the Bicardi. Tony tried to drink it next. Barnabas grabbed the Bicardi, and Jaxon hit Tony from behind. The Outbreak hit a big boot, Russian legsweep combo. Jaxon tried chugging the rest of the Bicardi, but Barnabas swiped it from him. Mack came in and splashed The Outbreak in the corner and hit a cannonball on both, followed by a standing moonsault on Jaxon for a nearfall. Abel accidentally took out Barnabas. Jaxon and Abel started chugging Bicardi. The Outbreak was drunk. Mack and Tony hit a delayed superplex on Jaxon for the win…

2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack defeated “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles.

Jerry’s Jabber: I hated this. It was the worst thing on the show so far.

Mac Davis was backstage with Jasmin St. Claire and the Monster Corp. Davis said he heard management wants to break up the team…

Inside Russo’s office, Russo said Caleb Konley wasn’t ready yet, when Kerry Morton showed up wearing a Japanese headband. He struck a crane pose as Japanese music played. Morton said he met a geisha girl, who reminded him of Russo. Mickie Knuckles showed up with purple hair. Russo told Mickie to put her boobs away. He wanted Mickie to discuss her time in Japan with Kerry Morton. Russo made a match for Stranglemania. It will be a Japanese Kamikaze match between Japanese legend Mickie Knuckles and Kerry Morton…

Backstage, Ruffo and Yabo put Vito in an ICP jersey. Ruffo reminded Vito that he used to be Danny the Drill. They forced a Jamiroquai hat on Vito, then forced him to put on face paint…

4. Luigi Primo vs. PCO. Luigi hit PCO with dough, which just seemed to piss him off. PCO stomped on Luigi’s gut a few times. PCO clotheslined Luigi, followed by a chokeslam. PCO applied a Sharpshooter, and then Luigi tapped out.

PCO defeated Luigi Primo.

Jerry’s Jabber: It was a squash, not much to say.

Mac Davis reported from outside the limo. Jeeves exited and said a new talent has signed with JCW. Jeeves said he couldn’t tell Mac who the person was, but he would find out when everyone else does…

Backstage, Steven Flowe and Cocaine were shown separately as they headed to the ring…

An ad aired for JCW merch… A vignette aired for Father Bronson and his Red Love…

Mac Davis walked to a bathroom and found Barnabas the Bizarre, who was mad that The Outbreak duo was throwing up after drinking during their match (it was blue, so it must have had fiber in it)…

4. Cocaine vs. Steven Flowe for the JCW Championship. Caleb Konley joined commentary. Flowe and Cocaine started by flipping their hair back. Cocaine knocked Flowe down with a shoulder block. These two reversed pretty close to everything early on. Cocaine hit quite a few shoulder thrusts to Flowe, followed by an attempted top rope DDT, but Flowe tossed him off. Flowe hit a suicide dive on Cocaine. Flowe hit his Stage Dive on Cocaine on the outside. Flowe hit a Cradle Shock for a near fall. Flowe went to the top rope, when Cocaine sat up, and hit a handspring into a cutter. Cocaine grabbed his baggy filled with powder when Shane Mercer appeared. Flowe hit Cocaine with his guitar. Flowe went for a tombstone, but Cocaine hit the Deep Six. Cocaine finally unleashed his bag of powder and then hit a Cokeslam before getting the pin.

Cocaine defeated Steven Flowe to retain the JCW Championship.

After the match, Caleb Konley left commentary and blindsided Cocaine. Konley executed a Burning Hammer before grabbing the title and holding it in the air…

Jerry’s Jabber: This was a bad match. One would think that tag partners would be good opponents in a singles match, but these two were not.

Mark Roberts and Joe Dombrowski advertised social media, JCW merch, and Stranglemania. An ad aired for Stranglemania…

The Blast From the Past was from the August 12, 2007, Bloody Mania 1 event at Cave-In-Rock, Illinois. “The Insane Clown Posse” Violent J, Shaggy 2 Dope, and Sabu beat Trent Acid and the “Young Alter Boyz #1 and #4” (w/Annie Social the Nun)…

Mac Davis asked Violent J about who was in the limo. J said everyone will find out next week. J was excited to see Big Vito the Juggalo…

The Brothers of Funstruction held a toy gun to the back of Vito and a mallet to his other side…

Kid Cadet introduced Violent J, who then introduced Vito the Juffalo. Vito walked to the ring with the Jamiroquai hat, ICP jersey, and makeup similar to Violent J’s. The Brothers of Funstruftion followed to make sure he got in the ring. Violent J laughed his ass off. Vito took the mic and said he wanted the whole audience to wipe off the makeup, but then he said maybe tonight we’ll leave it on. Vito said he hates Violent J, and Violent J hates him. Vito said he hates the audience, and the audience hates him. Vito said he had J’s team beat, and the only thing J didn’t do was kill him. He threatened that J won’t see it until it’s coming.

J said everyone thought Vito was the boss, only to find out he’s a fake. J said Vito had no power and no stroke. He said Vito had all the Juggalo stuff on, but still feels like he’s a Juffalo, not a Juggalo. J didn’t like the FU on Vito’s makeup. J asked the Brothers if they had the precious sauce so they could wipe it off. The sauce was Faygo cream soda. J shook it and shot the Faygo in Vito’s face. J wanted Vito to do the clown walk. Vito danced like Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. J said Vito should have a drink of Frothy Faygo. Vito drank some of it and spat in J’s face. Yabo and Ruffo were about to hit Vito with comically large mallets when J told them to go to the back. The lights went out. Vampiro appeared behind Vito. It seemed like he clotheslined Vito out of the ring, but there was a production glitch. The next shot was of Vito on the entrance ramp. J threw the mic down and left, while Vampiro bowed…