WWE Raw preview: The card for the brand’s penultimate show before WrestleMania 42

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Brock Lesnar appears

Powell’s POV: No matches were announced during last night’s Raw, just as no matches have been announced for Friday’s Smackdown. Monday’s Raw will be live from Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center. This is listed as an off-week for Roman Reigns, who will return for Raw’s WrestleMania 42 go-home show on April 13 in Sacramento, California. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).