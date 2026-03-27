AEW Dynamite rating: Did the Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny Omega rematch perform as well as the first?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 765,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership was up from last week’s average of 730,000. Dynamite finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo, topping the previous week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. The numbers improved despite the previous episode being widely regarded as a rough episode. The Swerve vs. Omega rematch also topped their previous match on the February 18 Dynamite, which averaged 692,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 581,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, on March 26, 2025, Dynamite on TBS delivered 663,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic.