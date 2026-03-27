WWE Smackdown results (3/27): Powell’s live review of Randy Orton’s appearance, Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson, Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s U.S. Title

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,388)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena

Simulcast live March 27, 2026, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore was on commentary and narrated backstage/arrival shots of The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Giulia and Kiana James, Tiffany Stratton, Kit Wilson, and Jelly Roll, who was with his son checking out the replica Stanley Cups. Tessitore, who was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett, said there were over 12,700 in attendance…

Powell’s POV: WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 12,212 with 11,423 tickets distributed. The last time WWE ran a television event at PPG Paints Arena was the June 30, 2025, Raw, which had 13,432 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 19,758.

A video package recapped Randy Orton’s actions on last week’s Smackdown, which included taking out Matt Cardona…

Randy Orton made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Mark Nash. The fans sang along with Orton’s entrance theme. Orton recalled Cody Rhodes telling him two weeks ago that he needed to be the best version of himself that he could be.