AEW Dynamite in Fresno, WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Rick Martel, Mike Quackenbush, EC3, Solo Sikoa

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Fresno, California, at the Save Mart Center. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Revolution. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW is also taping Collision tonight in Fresno. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a C grade during his same-night audio review. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C grade during my same-night audio review that is available as a free Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rick Martel (Richard Vigneault) is 70.

-Mike Quackenbush (Mike Spillane) is 50.

-EC3 (Michael Hutter) is 43.

-Solo Sikoa (Joseph Fatu) is 33.