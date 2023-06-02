WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The updated card for the London premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on July 1 in London, England at the O2 Arena.

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, three wrestlers TBD)

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Zelina Vega, five TBA)

Powell’s POV: WWE is listing an event start time of 2CT/3ET for fans in North America. LA Knight beat Montez Ford, and Zelina Vega beat Lacey Evans in qualifying matches on Friday’s Smackdown. Natalya vs. Zoey Stark and Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville have been announced as qualifiers for Monday’s Raw, while next week’s Smackdown has Butch vs. Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali, Michin vs. Bayley, and Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky in qualifying matches. Matt Riddle will be in a qualifying match on the June 12 Raw, but his opponent has not been named.