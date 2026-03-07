What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Title matches advertised for March 17 in Houston

March 7, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Fallon Henley defends the WWE Speed Championship

Powell’s POV: Henley will face the winner of the Wren Sinclair vs. Thea Hail match that will air on Tuesday’s show. The March 17 NXT episode will be live from Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

