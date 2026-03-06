WrestleMania 42 lineup: The updated card for the biggest weekend of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 42 event that will be held April 18-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium.

-CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

-Brock Lesnar holds and open challenge

Powell’s POV: Cody defeated Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship on Friday’s Smackdown. Cody and Orton will have a contract signing for their WrestleMania match on next week’s Smackdown. WWE premium live events stream on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews of WrestleMania nights one and two exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).