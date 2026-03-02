WWE Raw results (3/2): Powell’s live review of Roman Reigns’ return, Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Title, Elimination Chamber fallout

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,710)

Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Streamed live March 2, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Raw opened with an Elimination Chamber recap video… Michael Cole checked in on commentary and narrated various shots of World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and new Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee, some Judgment Day members, and Gunther. Cole also hyped Roman Reigns’ appearance.

Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory were shown at ringside. The Vision trio entered the ring. Heyman called Seth Rollins the single biggest thief in history. The fans interrupted Heyman by chanting Rollins’ entrance theme. Heyman tried to fuel it by saying he hates the show and Rollins.

Heyman accused Rollins of stealing the Elimination Chamber win from Logan. Heyman referred to Rollins as Mr. Lynch and said they would stomp his ass out the next time he’s in a WWE ring. Heyman said that wasn’t a prediction or a spoiler; it was a personal guarantee from The Vision.

Theory took the mic. “Here’s my theory, and let’s see if all you idiots can follow me,” Theory said. He spoke about having history with Rollins before he was cut off by “you suck” chants. Logan took the mic and boasted that he eliminated three people from the Elimination Chamber match. He added that the last person to do that was Brock Lesnar.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce came out with a microphone and security. Pearce assumed the Vision attacked Jey Uso and told them to move it along. Heyman said they had nothing to do with what happened to Jey, but they would plead guilty in advance for what they were going to do to Rollins. Heyman threw the mic toward Pearce, who said he couldn’t have a chat with Rollins while they were in the ring.

A masked man showed up and was run off by security. A second masked man showed up and was chased over the barricade by Logan. A third masked man arrived, only to be chased over the barricade by Theory. Heyman was about to leave the ring, but he stopped in his tracks when he saw another masked person.

A fifth masked man showed up with a chair on the apron behind Heyman. The fifth man unmasked and revealed himself to be Seth Rollins, and then he slammed the chair over Heyman’s back. Rollins followed up with a Stomp on Heyman. Rollins exited through the crowd and was cheered loudly. Trainers entered the ring to check on Heyman before the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Heyman rarely gets physically involved, so it packs a punch when a babyface wrestler roughs him up. An hour before showtime, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 9,507 with 9,049 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 18,000.

Paul Heyman was shown with a bloody nose while seated in the back of an ambulance. Austin Theory sent Logan Paul to get their car. Theory closed the door and then thought Logan returned with their car in record time, but Jimmy Uso exited the vehicle and roughed him up.

LA Knight was shown in the ambulance’s driver’s seat. He told a smiling Jimmy that he would take it from there. Knight yelled that they’d get Heyman the help he needs and then drove away… Corey Graves joined Cole on commentary…

Gunther made his entrance. Dragon Lee attacked Gunther in the aisle. Lee roughed up Gunther in the ring and then briefly at ringside, before Gunther backdropped him into the timekeeper’s area… [C]

1. Gunther vs. Dragon Lee. The match was joined in progress. The WWE 2K26 scores were shown with the wrestler graphics. Lee has a 79 rating, while Gunther has a 93 rating. The broadcast team graphic listed Alicia Taylor as the ring announcer, and Jackie Redmond and Byron Saxton as the backstage interviewers. Gunther took offensive control before another break. [C]

Gunther performed what Graves described as “something of an Emerald Flowsion.” Graves credited Mitsuharu Misawa for being the originator of the move. Gunther powerbombed Lee twice and had him beat, but he picked him up and then kicked him out of the ring. Gunther powerbombed Lee onto the edge of the apron and then powerbombed him on the broadcast table.

The referee started to count out Lee. The broadcast team encouraged the referee to count faster out of concern for Lee. Gunther went to the floor and went for another powerbomb, but Lee countered with a sunset bomb. Lee returned to the ring at seven.

Gunther got back to the apron and was dropkicked through the ropes. Lee followed up with a suicide dive that sent Gunther crashing into the broadcast table. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Lee hit Gunther with Operation Dragon on the floor and then returned to the ring. Guntehr beat the referee’s count at nine. Lee put Gunther down with a clothesline and went for his finisher, but Gunther countered with a sleeper. Gunther ripped Lee’s mask off, and then he tapped out.

Gunther defeated Dragon Lee in roughly 6:00 of on-air time.

Gunther left the ring. The referee placed a towel over Lee’s head while he was face down on the mat…

Backstage, Asuka yelled at a sheepish and emotional Kairi Sane, who recalled Asuka saying she did well the prior week. Asuka yelled at her and shoved her before walking away with Sane looking like she was in a trance. Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee showed up and asked Sane if she was good. When she didn’t respond, Lee told her to blink twice if she needed help. Asuka yelled, and then Sane walked away from Lee. Cole said Lee would appear after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A hot opening match. Lee showed great fire, and the live crowd rallied behind him. Is it just me, or are they cramming more commercial breaks than usual into the first hour of the show?

Cole hyped the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and noted that Demolition had been added to the Class of 2026…

Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee made her entrance and kissed her title belt. Cole said Becky Lynch blamed referee Jessika Carr for her loss and wanted the match to be thrown out. A “you deserve it” chant broke out. Lee said the fans made her believe that she could still fight the very best.

Lee said Lynch is the best of the best, and she beat her even though she gave her the fight of her life. Lee said she showed she can still be championship material. Lee said Lynch is behind her, and WrestleMania is ahead of her. Lee said she wasn’t waiting until then. She said she would be a fighting champion. She said it had been 12 years since she held a title, and she wasn’t going to take it for granted or waste her time.

Lee recalled saying she wanted to get her hands on a couple of women in the locker room, and she assumed they wanted to get their hands on her now that she had the title. Lee told the women in the locker room to come at her if they think they are championship material or want to face their favorite wrestler’s favorite wrestler. Lee said she would defend the title the next time she stood in the ring. “So, ladies, show me what you’ve got,” Lee closed…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of the Chad Gable version of El Grande Americano telling Penta that he was excited to see him challenge for the Intercontinental Championship. Americano Gable said he would be first in line for a title shot. Penta said Americano Gable knows him. Penta delivered his catchphrase before bumping hands with Americano and making his exit.

The Ludwig Kaiser version of El Grande Americano showed up dressed in black gear with Bravo and Rayo. Americano Gable said he’s the only El Grande Americano. Americano Kaiser said they would find out at the AAA Rey de Reyes event on March 14. Americano Gable said they didn’t have to wait, and he would go talk to Adam Pearce…

The Original El Grando Americano made his entrance for a match against Rayo… [C]

A Liv Morgan video aired. Morgan said she was sure that Stephanie Vaquer had some questions after last week. Morgan said Vaquer thought she embarrassed her and knew everything about her. Morgan said Vaquer didn’t know where she came from. Morgan was condescending as she apologized for WWE signing her at age 20, while Vaquer was rejected when she first tried out. Morgan said she would give Vaquer the privilege of stepping in the ring with her. “You’ll learn everything you need to know about me,” Morgan said…

2. The Original El Grande Americano vs. Rayo (w/El Grande Americano Black, Bravo). Rayo’s entrance was not televised. Graves explained how AAA’s Rey de Reyes works and what is at stake. OG Americano performed a cannonball on Rayo and then danced at ringside.

[Hour Two] Americano Black distracted the OG Americano, and then Rayo dove onto him. Rayo ran OG Americano into the ring post. [C] OG Americano went for a moonsault and landed on his feet when Rayo put his feet up. OG put him in the ankle lock. Rayo came back briefly, but OG Americano suplexed him off the ropes.

Cole announced Jimmy Uso vs. Austin Theory had been added to the show’s lineup. OG Americano made a play for Rayo’s mask. Bravo distracted the referee while Americano Black headbutted OG Americano, which set up a near fall for Rayo. In the end, OG Americano used a Chaos-style German Suplex before getting the three count…

The Original El Grande Americano beat Rayo in roughly 10:20.

A Penta promo video aired about his Intercontinental Title match for later in the show… [C]

Powell’s POV: Good work. OG Americano was the heavy favorite, but the outside interference kept things interesting and set up a couple of believable near falls for Rayo.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were shown playing darts inside the Judgment Day clubhouse. Morgan suggested Rodriguez challenge AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Title and go into WrestleMania as champion. Rodriguez said that wasn’t a bad idea.

Dominik Mysterio told JD McDonagh that he wanted his crew at ringside during his title match. Finn Balor showed up and said he wasn’t happy with the result of his World Heavyweight Championship match, but he’s at peace with how it went down.

Dom said now that Balor is over his loss to CM Punk, he hoped they could focus on his match. Dom asked them to be at ringside. McDonagh said they would be. Balor recalled telling Dom that he had to do this on his own. Dom claimed he just wanted them to celebrate with him afterward…

Rusev came out while the broadcast team was recapping highlights of Oba Femi beating The Miz on Friday’s Smackdown. “That’s enough of this,” Rusev said before climbing on top of the broadcast table. Rusev said he’s tired of hearing about Oba. Rusev said he knew Oba was backstage and could hear him. Rusev said they both want the fight and asked for it to be held now. Rusev said he wasn’t leaving the table until Oba came out. He said Oba could ask “his daddy,” Adam Pearce, if it was okay.

Oba Femi made his entrance and stood in the ring while looking down at Rusev, who was still on the broadcast table. “You spent all this time talking,” Oba said. “Why don’t you come in here and make something happen?” Oba tossed the mic. Rusev dropped off the table and entered the ring.

Oba and Rusev jawed at one another and then traded right hands. Oba got the better of it and went for a chokeslam that Rusev avoided. Rusev threw two kicks to the head of Oba. Rusev ran the ropes and was put down with a Bobby Lashley-style spinebuster. Oba clotheslined Rusev over the top rope. Rusev yelled that he was going to get Oba…

Powell’s POV: I wish the creative forces had taken the time to rebuild Rusev before having him work with Oba. This doesn’t feel like a big showdown match as much as Rusev comes off like a bump in the road for Oba.

Backstage, Bayley spoke with Lyra Valkyria about not having a path to WrestleMania. Lyra Valkyria encouraged Bayley to speak with Adam Pearce about being AJ Lee’s first challenger. Bayley liked the idea, but then she recalled costing Valkyria a match against Becky Lynch. Bayley suggested they both go talk to Pearce, whose office was conveniently a few feet away. Iyo Sky exited Pearce’s office, and then they both went inside to chat with him…

The hosts of the Club 520 podcast, and Tyrique Tucker of the Indiana Hoosiers football team were shown in the crowd… Jimmy Uso made his entrance… [C] The end of Austin Theory’s entrance was shown…

3. Austin Theory vs. Jimmy Uso. Graphics listed Jimmy’s 86 rating and Theory’s 82 rating in the WWE 2K26 game. Jimmy was in offensive control when he went to the ropes. Logan Paul entered the ring, and Jimmy dove at him. Theory returned to the ring, and the referee eventually disqualified him for Paul’s interference.

Jimmy Uso beat Austin Theory in 2:40.

After the match, Jey Uso’s entrance theme played. The heels turned toward the stage. Jey showed up on the other side of the ring and had crutches, which he and Jimmy used to run off Theory and Paul…

A distorted clip of CM Punk’s Pipebomb promo was shown along with ominous music at the end…

Backstage, Adam Pearce was on the phone telling Nick Aldis that he thought someone would have been there by now. When Pearce turned around, he was startled by Danhausen. Danhausen boasted about the reaction he received at Elimination Chamber and showed a list of demands written on a piece of toilet paper. The demands included a blimp, a Hall of Fame induction this year, a personal assistant, a personal camera boy, a Triple H pointing photo, and his face on all of the trucks. Pearce asked why the paper was soggy. Danhausen said it fell in the toilet.

Judgment Day members Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh were stopped by Pearce, who introduced them to Danhausen so that he could escape. Danhausen said hello to Finn and Dom, but he didn’t know McDonagh, who said he already hated him. Danhausen admired Dom’s title belts. Dom said this was as close as Danhausen would get to them. Dom told Danhausen to leave before something bad happens. “Bad happens to me?” Danhausen asked. “You are cursed.” Dom turned and laughed with Balor and McDonagh, and Danhausen was gone once he turned back around… [C]

Powell’s POV: For those unfamiliar with Danhausen, his curses typically lead to the cursed wrestler losing or having something bad happen to them. If WWE takes this approach, the countdown will be on for Danhausen’s Curse vs. Heyman’s Spoiler.

A graphic noted that Rhea Ripley will challenge for a world championship for the fourth year in a row at WrestleMania…

Jackie Redmond stood on the stage and introduced Rhea Ripley as the winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber match. Ripley and Iyo Sky came out. Redmond asked how Ripley feels about challenging Jade Cargill. Ripley said it had been a whirlwind of emotions over the past few days because she and Sky lost the tag titles.

Ripley said it sucked because Sky has been her opponent, her partner, and her best friend. Ripley and Sky hugged, and then Ripley thanked her for pulling her out of a very dark situation. Sky said Ripley would do the same for her. Sky said she would be okay, and then happily spoke about Ripley winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Ripley said she would do it for Sky and then told her to hold down Raw for her. Ripley looked into the camera and said she would be going face-to-face with Jade Cargill and would leave WrestleMania as the WWE Women’s Champion…

The broadcast team announced the following matches for next week’s Raw in Seattle: Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Ivy Nile in a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, and Oba Femi vs. Rusev…

Entrances for the Intercontinental Title match took place…

4. Dominik Mysterio (w/Finn Balor, JD McDonagh) vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Title. A graphic showed that Dom has an 87 rating, while Penta has an 84 rating in WWE 2K26. Balor and McDonagh sat in office chairs near the broadcast table. The show went to a break early in the match. [C]

Balor and McDonagh sat in office chairs near the broadcast table. Dom put Penta down with a DDT on the apron. Penta eventually fought back, but Dom cut him off with a forearm shot that sent Penta to the floor. Dom went up top and dove onto Penta at ringside. Dom performed a running crossbody block that sent him and Penta into the timekeeper’s area. [C]

Penta performed The Sacrifice and followed up with the Penta Driver for a near fall. Balor and McDonagh could be seen watching intently from the floor, and both men were rooting for Dom. Moments later, Penta charged toward Dom, but he moved, which led to Penta going through the ropes and hitting his shoulder on the ring post casing.

Dom asked Balor and McDonagh to get him the ring bell hammer. McDonagh obliged, but Balor stopped him and said Dom had to do it by himself. Penta performed a flip dive onto both men.

[Hour Three] Back in the ring, Dom avoided the Mexican Destroyer. Penta avoided a 619. Penta hit the Mexican Destroyer and scored the pin

Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio in roughly 15:40 to win the Intercontinental Title.

Pyro was shot off near the stage while Penta celebrated his title win…

Powell’s POV: It was cool to see Penta win the Intercontinental Title, but I could have done without the very bad, very needless curse that tipped off the title change. It also felt like the title change was more about creating issues within Judgment Day than it was about Penta.

Footage aired of Nick Aldis informing Drew McIntyre that he will defend the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes on Friday’s Smackdown in Portland…

Roman Reigns made his entrance… [C] There were OTC chants for Roman Reigns, who stood in the ring told the fans to acknowledge him. CM Punk’s entrance music cut off Reigns. Punk wore the World Heavyweight Championship to the ring along with jeans and one of his own t-shirts.

Punk asked Reigns why he was mean-mugging him. Punk said he was doing what Reigns wanted by acknowledging him. Punk said what Reigns said could have been covered in a tweet and wasn’t worth wasting one of his big money dates. Reigns asked “Phil” if his tweet hurt his feelings. Punk said he isn’t bothered by what people tweet about him or say about him during a podcast.

Punk said Roman’s tweet wasn’t far off because he is tired. He said it’s good that he has bags under his eyes because he has to carry Roman’s bullshit to WrestleMania. Punk recalled The Shield debuting in Indianapolis. Punk said he brought Reigns to the dance. “Correction, you brought the other two, not me,” Reigns said. Punk said he may not have picked Reigns, but Reigns certainly picked him, and now they are heading to the main event of WrestleMania.

Punk said he’s already won and recalled Reigns saying that he hates him. Punk said he’s in Roman’s head “as empty as it is.” Reigns said Punk is right, he does hate him. Reigns said Punk wouldn’t be on his radar if he didn’t have the title.

“Phil, let’s remind you real quick, we brought you back here to entertain the 30 to 40-year-old virgins who live with their mom and dad. We brought you back to sell a few t-shirts here and there. We brought you back to maybe draw a house in Chicago. But we didn’t bring you back to be champion. That’s too much responsibility for you. That’s too much power. That’s above your paygrade.”

Reigns said Punk can post Instagram photos, making it seem like he is having a good time and is a locker room leader. Reigns said Punk can lie in interviews and tweet that he’s hanging out with his cousins, but the truth is that Punk is bitching backstage, and they can’t wait to tell him whenever he comes around. Reigns said Punk is nothing more than a punk-ass bitch to him.

Reigns said he would send Punk on one of those John Cena retirement tours. Reigns said they would max out Punk and make as much money as they could off him. Reigns said they would send Punk to NXT to show the next generation how to do what they do, and then he could send them up to him. “The Tribal Chief is going to smash each and every one of them,” Reigns said before dropping the mic.

Punk stopped Reigns from walking away and asked if he thought he could just walk away. Punk said Reigns is all alone. He said he’s alone on his bus and in his room. Punk said Roman’s cousins are no longer with Reigns, and there’s no more Shield. Punk said he’s the champ. He said Reigns won the Royal Rumble, but this is his show, and he runs things around here. Punk said he’s in the locker room hanging out with Roman’s cousins while Reigns is all alone. “And you can’t get things done when you’re by yourself, can you?” Punk asked.

Punk said Reigns can hate him all he wants, but he won’t be disrespected. Punk took issue with Reigns claiming that he’s going to retire him. Punk said Reigns just made the list. He said Reigns went from just getting beaten at WrestleMania to being buried. “And then you won’t be alone anymore, because I’m going to bury you next to your father,” he said. Punk dropped the mic, left the ring, and held up his index finger while looking at Reigns. The executive producer credits were shown while Punk’s entrance theme played to end the show…

Powell’s POV: Another strong verbal exchange between Punk and Reigns. It continues to come off like these are two pros working together to build storyline animosity, not playing a game of who can drop the best insult regardless of whether it helps the build. I just hope they can at least maintain this level of intensity with WrestleMania still being over six weeks away.

Overall, a strong episode that peaked late with the title change and the Punk and Reigns verbal exchange. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.