NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Shinsuke Nakamura, Corey Graves, Bas Rutten, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s Championship and two additional title matches. This show was originally scheduled to be held in Atlanta, but it was moved to Orlando. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bas Rutten is 61.

-Former WrestleMania celebrity Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 49.

-Shinsuke Nakamura is 46.

-Corey Graves (Matthew Polinsky) is 42.