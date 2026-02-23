WWE Smackdown preview: Elimination Chamber go-home show, back on USA Network

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Solo Sikoa vs. Uncle Howdy

-Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae

-Oba Femi vs. The Miz

Powell’s POV: This will be the go-home show for the Elimination Chamber event that will be held the next night in Chicago. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Louisville, Kentucky, at KFC Yum! Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).