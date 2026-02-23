WWE Raw preview: AJ Styles tribute, Brock Lesnar, final Elimination Chamber qualifiers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Tribute to AJ Styles

-Brock Lesnar returns

-Liv Morgan decides which world title to challenge for at WrestleMania 42

-Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. The Original El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Elimination Chamber match

-Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Elimination Chamber match

-Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri

Powell's POV: Jade Cargill indicated on Smackdown that she will appear to hear Morgan announce her decision. Raw will be live from Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena.