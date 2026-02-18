Longtime WWE employee Kerwin Sifles dead at age 75

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE employee Kerwin Silfes died on Tuesday at age 75. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Sifles was living in Florida and privately battled health issues before his death.

Powell’s POV: Sifles was a longtime director of WWE programming. He started with WWE in 1985 and was furloughed by the company during the pandemic. Sifles first name was used when Chavo Guerrero Jr. played the short-lived Kerwin White character that was dropped following the death of Eddie Guerrero.

