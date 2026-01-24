WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The card and list of entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, January 31, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at King Abdullah Financial District.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 42 (Entrants: Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Penta, Solo Sikoa, 22 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 42 (Entrants: Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Asuka, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, Jordynne Grace, Giulia, 15 TBA)

-Drew McIntyre defends the WWE Championship

-Gunther vs. AJ Styles (Styles must retire if he loses)

Powell’s POV: Reigns and Sikoa were added to the men’s Rumble match, and Green, Flair, Bliss, Legend, Jax, Grace, and Giulia were added on Friday’s Smackdown. McIntyre will defend against the winner of the Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest four-way that will be held on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Join me for my live review as the 39th annual Royal Rumble streams live on ESPN Unlimited with an afternoon start time of 1CT/2ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).