Tommaso Ciampa confirms that he is leaving WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tommaso Ciampa took to social media to confirm that he will be leaving WWE once his contract expires. “In the very near future, my contract with the WWE will officially come to an end,” Ciampa wrote on Wednesday. “I’d like to thank every single person who contributed to the last ten years of this incredible journey…

“I spent the first decade of my career traveling the world on the independent scene. I spent the second decade of my career traveling the world with WWE. I have one decade remaining, and I’m beyond excited for whatever challenges lie ahead…

“With that said, for the first time in over ten years, I am available for all appearances, signings, photo ops, seminars, movies, TV appearances, fitness collaborations, sponsorships, and so forth. Please email any inquiries to: BookCiampa@gmail.com.” Read his full statement below or via Ciampa’s social media account.

Powell’s POV: Ciampa’s full statement includes him expressing gratitude for many people in the industry, as well as his wife and daughter. He’s 40 now, so based on his comments, it appears that he intends to retire at age 50. He signed a developmental contract with WWE in February 2007. He eventually returned to the company as part of NXT in 2016. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him outside WWE. Here’s wishing him the best of luck.

