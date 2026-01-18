GCW “Code of the Streets” results (1/17): Vetter’s review of Matt Tremont vs. Otis Cogar for the GCW Ultraviolent Title, Atticus Cogar vs. 1 Called Manders for the GCW Title, Megan Bayne vs. Priscilla Kelly

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Code of the Streets”

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

January 17, 2026, in Dallas, Texas, at Gilley’s

The venue is a fairly large nightclub/restaurant; they’ve run here multiple times before. The crowd appears to be 350-400. Ten matches were announced in advance. John Mosely and Emil Jay provided commentary.

* NOTE: Allie Katch released a video on her Twitter page this week, where she “said goodbye” to GCW and will be looking for bookings elsewhere. She complained about not getting title matches, even though she suffered an injury during a No. 1 contender’s match in January 2025. Everything about the video tells me she’s coming back to GCW, but we’ll see.

1. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Max Heights vs. Gavin Ash vs. Oron West vs. Oro (Mensah) Annan vs. Vengador vs. Bobby Flaco in a Jersey J-Cup qualifier. I don’t think I’ve seen Heights, Ash, or West (and I may have misspelled some names.) Gavin is really short. The dork Flaco is back, waving his arms like a geek. Quick action early on. Heights hit a Lionsault. Flaco and Oro brawled, and Flaco hit a Stundog Millionaire, then a springboard crossbody block at 3:00. Oro hit a nice Pele Kick on him, then a clothesline. They did a multiple-man submission spot, with Vengador applying a Boston Crab.

Oro hit another Pele Kick. Gavin flipped Oro to the floor at 5:00. Jimmy hit a Razor’s Edge on Gavin, throwing him to the floor on several guys. Max Heights hit an impressive flip dive. Oro hit a twisting top-rope dive onto everyone on the floor. Ash hit an awesome Shooting Star Press to the floor onto everyone. Vengador (think La Parka in size and full-body gear) hit a top rope moonsault onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Vengador and Oro traded forearm strikes. Vengador powerbombed Ash into the corner onto Oro. Ash came off the top rope, but Vengador caught him with a stunner. Lloyd hit a piledriver on Flaco for a believable nearfall at 8:00; I thought that was it. Ash hit a Poison Rana on Jimmy! West hit a neckbreaker over his knee. Oro hit a leg lariat in the corner on West and got the pin!

Oro (Mensah) Annan defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Max Heights, Gavin Ash, Oron West, Vengador, and Bobby Flaco at 8:44 to qualify for the Jersey J-Cup.

* Footage aired of the night Atticus Cogar defeated Effy to win the GCW Title.

* We saw 1 Called Manders arrive at the building earlier in the day and he talked to several wrestlers. Effy approached him and apologized for his prior actions. Manders said he forgave him. All water under the bridge now, right?

2. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Emersyn Jayne. UK star Jayne has been in the U.S. for a few weeks now. Shotzi offered a handshake; Jayne gave her the middle finger. We got the bell, and they immediately traded rollups. Shotzi hit her legdrop between the legs at 1:30. Jayne hit a springboard twisting crossbody block for a nearfall. Shotzi hit a 619 to trip Jayne, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 3:00. Shotzi shoved her to the floor then dove through the ropes onto her. Moments later, Jayne dove onto Shotzi!

They fought on the floor and away from the ring, going over to a bar along one wall. “We might have a Coyote Ugly situation,” Emil said. They got on top of the bar and brawled while also consuming some drinks. Shotzi dove off the bar onto Jayne on the floor at 5:00. They returned to ringside and looped the ring. Shotzi placed Emersyn on someone’s lap and repeatedly chopped her. They rolled into the ring, where Jayne hit a backbreaker over her knee at 6:30 and she took control.

Shotzi hit a series of kicks and a suplex into the ropes at 8:30, then her splash to Jayne’s back as Emersyn was in the ropes. Jayne hit a sliding German Suplex and got booed as she got a nearfall. Emil was surprised at the boos. Jayne hit a double knee drop to the ribs at 10:00. Shotzi hit a low-blow uppercut in the corner, then a German Suplex as they fell backwards to the mat. Shotzi hit a Tiger Suplex for a nearfall. Jayne tried some low-blow uppercuts, but Shotzi no-sold it.

Jayne hit a German Suplex, then a sit-out powerbomb move for a nearfall at 12:00. Jayne set up for an Air Raid Crash, but Shotzi escaped. Jayne hit a series of blows to the back, and she gave the middle finger to the crowd. Shotzi hit a DDT onto the ring apron, then a top-rope senton splash for the pin. That was a really good match.

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Emersyn Jayne at 13:20.

3. Gringo Loco vs. Samuray Del Sol. They took turns playing to the crowd before locking up. They traded some quick lucha reversals, and Gringo paused to dance, so Sol also danced. Loco hit an axe kick to the back of the head as SDS was in the ropes, and he got a nearfall at 3:30. He hit a chop that dropped Sol, then another. Loco hit a Gorilla Press and got a nearfall at 5:00, then he switched to a half-crab. Loco dropped him ‘snake-eyes’ in the corner and got a nearfall. SDS kicked him off the apron to the floor, He then dove to the floor and turned it into a huracanrana at 8:00! Nice!

Sol missed a top-rope move, but he leapt onto Loco’s shoulders then hit a DDT for a nearfall. Loco flipped him in the air and hit a faceplant for a nearfall. Loco hit his split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 10:30. They fought again to the floor, and Loco hit him with an open beer can, with alcohol spraying everywhere. In a cool move I can’t describe, Sol basically did a ‘skin the cat’ on Loco to re-enter the ring, and he turned it into a huracanrana for a nearfall at 13:30, and they were both down.

Loco set up for an Air Raid Crash, but he turned it into a faceplant for a nearfall. Sol hit a Code Red for a nearfall at 15:30. They fought on the top rope, and Loco hit a Spanish Fly, earning a “Holy Shit” chant and a nearfall. Loco sat on the top turnbuckle, but Sol hit some enzuigiris. Sol flipped him to the mat, then hit an awesome Poison Rana and his mid-ring Sliced Bread for the pin! A very good match.

Samuray Del Sol defeated Gringo Loco at 18:08.

4. Brick Savage vs. Thomas Shire. I’ve frequently compared the muscular, rotund Savage to Bronson Reed in looks and size; Emil said he’s 347 pounds. Shire is a big, bulky cowboy who has had a strong last few years, too. “This is going to be one of those meat-slapping matches,” Emil said. Cagematch.net records show they met in a tag match last April but this is a first-ever singles match. Brick hit a big shoulder block that sent Shire flying!

They brawled to the floor and into the crowd. They got back into the ring at 3:00, but Brick hit a piledriver onto the apron, with Shire collapsing to the floor. Brick rolled him into the ring and got a nearfall. He hit a running kick for another nearfall. Shire applied a Claw, and he hit two enzuigiris. Brick fired back with a back suplex at 5:30. They got up and hit stereo clotheslines, then they traded forearm strikes.

Shire got Brick across his shoulders and then powerbombed him! He hit a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a nearfall at 7:30. Brick hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall, and they were both down; we got a “That was three!” chant. Brick nailed a Pumphandle Angle Slam, then he slammed Shire stomach-first and got the pin. That was exactly what it should have been; it didn’t need to be longer than this.

Brick Savage defeated Thomas Shire at 8:51.

* Promoter Brett Lauderdale joined Emil Jaye on commentary.

5. Effy vs. KJ Orso. Yes, KJ fought in the opening match of TNA about two hours earlier. Effy has become increasingly unhinged in recent weeks, since losing the GCW Title, but he got a full babyface pop here. Mosely immediately noted “it’s been a topsy-turvy last couple of months, but Effy seems fine.” I always point out that Effy is taller and thicker than you’d guess, and he easily overpowered Orso and pushed him into the corner; KJ rolled to the floor to regroup, and the crowd was all over him.

Back in the ring, Orso hit some European Uppercuts, and Effy hit some punches. Effy applied a Tarantula at 4:30, and he did a spinaroonie. KJ tied up the left leg on the mat and targeted it. Effy hit a Northern Lights Suplex, then an Earthquake splash to the chest at 6:30, then a second one. KJ got his knees up to block a third one. KJ applied a Figure Four, but Effy reversed it at 8:00. The crowd was all over Orso. Effy cut him in half with a spear! He hit a Helluva Kick in the corner, then dragged him to the mat with his leg for a nearfall at 9:30.

Effy hit a Blockbuster. He pulled down the back of his trunks, but he missed a second Blockbuster. KJ hit a back suplex, then a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Effy’s butt was still hanging out. Effy hit a TKO Stunner, and he applied a Stretch Plum submission hold; KJ teased tapping out, but he fought free. KJ missed his stomp to the back of the head, and Effy immediately rolled him up for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and KJ bit him, so Effy kissed him. Effy hit a flying leg drop. He set up for a Razor’s Edge, but KJ escaped and hit a chop block. KJ then hit the Stomp to the back of the head for the pin!

KJ Orso defeated Effy at 13:29.

* A video package aired of Matt Cardona’s debut in GCW, which really helped launch GCW to the next level. (Anyone being honest with themselves will admit this.) More footage aired of Cardona’s death matches here.

6. Krule vs. Dimitri Alexandrov. Dimitri is another big guy from the local scene; I’ve seen him several times now in New Texas Pro. He has a homeless Bruiser Brody look going today. Dimitri came out first and slid some chairs and doors into the ring. Dimitri hit some forearm strikes at the bell, but Krule no-sold them. Krule went for a chokeslam, but Dimitri escaped, and Dimitri hit a pump kick at 1:30. He hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor on Krule, then he dove through the ropes onto him. Krule chokeslammed him onto the ring apron.

They looped the ring and fought in front of the fans. Krule hit him with a chair at 4:00. He cracked it across Dimitri’s back. A medic checked on Dimitri as Krule got a door. Dimitri got up, and they continued to brawl. Krule hit a fallaway slam onto a door leaning against the ring at 6:00. Krule cracked the door over Dimitri’s head. They finally got back into the ring and continued to brawl. Krule hit a Mafia Kick at 7:30, then a chokeslam for a believable nearfall. Dimitri hit a suplex and some Pump Kicks into the corner.

Dimitri cracked the door debris over Krule’s head at 9:00. He slid another door into the ring and set up a door bridge. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam through the door bridge for a nearfall at 11:00. He threw the door debris at Krule, but Krule hit the Implant Buster faceplant for the pin. Decent brawl; most fans will like this one a lot more than I did.

Krule defeated Dimitri Alexandrov at 11:25.

7. Jordan Oliver vs. Terry Yaki. Oliver wrestled in Maine 24 hours ago (when he learned he had received an AEW contract!) This could be the show-stealer. The crowd chanted “AEW!” and “You deserve it!” at Oliver. Jordan responded by shouting his thanks to the fans. They shook hands at the bell before locking up, and we got a “Both these guys!” chant. They fought to the mat, and Terry targeted the left arm. Oliver hit his twisting crossbody block at 2:00, then a loud chop that popped this crowd. Yaki hit a huracanrana on the floor, then an Asai Moonsault.

Yaki hit a springboard dropkick back into the ring for a nearfall at 3:30. Oliver hit a dropkick. He hit a uranage and a guillotine legdrop for a nearfall. He hit some more chops and stayed in charge of the action. Yaki hit a modified Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:30. He hit a flip dive to the floor onto Oliver! Yaki went for a springboard move, but Oliver caught him with a dropkick! Oliver hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Yaki hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner, then a Tiger Driver for a nearfall at 8:30. He hit a Pele Kick. Oliver hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Oliver hit some more chops, but it only fired up Yaki. Terry hit his own chops, and they went back and forth with the loud blows. Oliver hit a superkick at 11:00. He hit a running Acid Kick. Terry got a sunset flip, then a backslide for a nearfall. Terry hit his unique Destroyer out of the ropes for a believable nearfall. Oliver hit a high-angle German Suplex that made me jump, then a jumping knee and the Acid Bomb for the pin. That was really good.

Jordan Oliver defeated Terry Yaki at 13:23.

* Oliver got on the mic and put over Yaki. He told the crowd about how he and Alec Price were signed to AEW on Friday. Jordan told Terry that if he works hard enough, he’ll make it, too. Jordan thanked Brett Lauderdale and GCW, and Nick Gage, then the fans. A nice babyface fire promo.

8. Atticus Cogar vs. 1 Called Manders for the GCW World Title. I would love a title switch here, but I’m not expecting it. (Effy’s comments backstage earlier tell me he’s getting involved in this before it’s over.) No faction partners with Atticus. Standing switches to open, and Manders shrugged him to the mat. Cogar hit some kicks in the corner; Manders backed him into a corner and repeatedly chopped Atticus. Cogar hit a senton on the ring apron at 3:00, and they brawled to the floor. Atticus threw Manders into a vertical support beam!

Atticus set up a door bridge on the floor. They got into the ring, and Atticus had some cooking skewers, but Manders blocked them from being used. Manders charged into a corner and hit a skewer stuck in the turnbuckle. Manders sat up, and he had a small cut on his forehead. Atticus grabbed the skewers and jabbed them into Manders’ forehead, then the palm of Manders’ hand. He jabbed them in the back, then the butt, and Manders was bleeding. The crowd was loving this, anyway. Manders dropped him stomach-first on the top rope at 7:30.

Manders fired up; he peeled up Atticus’ shirt and hit more chops in the corner. He slammed Atticus for a nearfall. Cogar hit a flip dive to the floor at 10:00, landing on his feet. He jabbed more cooking skewers into Manders’ arm. Manders hit a running Oklahoma Stampede (bulldog powerslam) through the door bridge! They got into the ring, each holding a chair, and they clanged them together. Manders hit him across the back with his chair at 12:30. Cogar threw a chair at Manders’ knee, and Manders was selling the pain.

Atticus peeled off Manders’ boot and struck him in the head with it for a believable nearfall! He stomped on Manders’ bare right foot while he also twisted the left leg. Atticus shoved skewers into the bare foot! Manders hit a decapitating clothesline. Effy appeared at ringside at 15:00; we knew he was coming out. Effy slid a door into the ring, and Manders set it in the corner. Manders shoved the skewers into Cogar’s mouth. However, Atticus nailed the Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) through the door! He got a nearfall, but Effy pulled the ref out! Manders hit two clotheslines for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Effy ran to the back and pulled ref Scarlett Donovan into the ring. However, Atticus immediately got an inside cradle for the pin. Effy’s “help” backfired again!

Atticus Cogar defeated 1 Called Manders to retain the GCW World Title at 17:43.

* Priscilla Kelly cut a backstage promo. She isn’t afraid of taking on the monster in Megan Bayne.

9. Megan Bayne vs. Priscilla Kelly. Megan immediately grabbed her and threw Kelly to the mat, then she dropped her again with a shoulder tackle. Kelly hit a shotgun dropkick, then another dropkick as Bayne was in the ropes. She hit a running somersault off the apron and crashed onto Bayne on the floor at 2:00. Bayne hit a German Suplex to bring Kelly back into the ring, then repeated shoulder thrusts in the corner. Megan hit a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall.

Bayne hit a short-arm clothesline and dropped Kelly stomach-first, then hit a flying clothesline for a nearfall at 4:00. Kelly got an inside cradle for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes. Priscilla hit a glancing kick to the face and a series of kicks, then an STO uranage for a nearfall at 6:00. She hit a superkick and went for a crossbody block, but Megan caught her and hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall. Megan hit a second-rope superplex.

Kelly got underneath her in the corner and hit a powerbomb at 8:00 and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Bayne hit a Claymore Kick, but Kelly hit a huracanrana, then a leg capture suplex for a nearfall at 10:30. Priscilla hit some Kawada Kicks. Bayne hit another release German Suplex, then a flying clothesline for a nearfall. Kelly hit a uranage on the ring apron. She got a door from under the ring and slid it in and set it up in the corner.

Bayne set up for a rolling DVD, but Kelly escaped. Megan charged; Kelly moved, and Bayne struck the door in the corner. (Her head punctured the door, but it didn’t really break.) Kelly hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 13:30, then a running knee! Kelly climbed the ropes, but Megan grabbed her and hit a running powerbomb for the pin. I liked that a lot; the winner was never in doubt.

Megan Bayne defeated Priscilla Kelly at 13:52.

10. Matt Tremont vs. Otis Cogar for the GCW Ultraviolent Title. I have no interest in this one, so I fast-forwarded to the 10-minute mark. Cogar was dressed exactly like Tremont. Cogar hit a moonsault through a glass pane bridge (with Tremont lying underneath the glass) and he scored the pin! New champion! Otis was covered in blood. Atticus came to the ring to celebrate with his brother. Both Cogar brothers have championships now.

Otis Cogar defeated Matt Tremont to win the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 11:34.

* Someone in a hoodie jumped in the ring and beat up both Cogars and hit a piledriver on Atticus. The hoodie was pulled down, and it was Allie Katch! (I SWEAR I wrote that opening paragraph before now! I just knew she was appearing before this show was over!) She picked up the GCW World Title belt and held it. Emil said it appears she wants a title shot.

Final Thoughts: A good show that was better than I anticipated going in. I’ll narrowly go with Oliver-Yaki over Loco-Samuray Del Sol for best match. Both were really good. And I will narrowly go with Shotzi-Emersyn over Bayne-Kelly for third. It was nice and refreshing to see GCW actually have the women fight the women and just let them show what they can do. Both women’s matches were really strong.

I would love to boast about predicting Allie’s return, but I’m almost positive she’s a Texas native. When that “farewell to GCW” video was released on her Twitter/X account this week, it convinced me she was coming back, and likely here. I’m admittedly not a fan of her work in intergender matches, but the crowds do love her. I have no regrets about skipping the main event, though.

This was a stronger show than I expected. Effy-Orso was largely comedy-free (except Effy’s butt coming out near the end), and Savage-Shire was hard-hitting. Manders-Atticus was fine, but I just haven’t gotten into either Cogar brother. The Krule-Dimitri match just didn’t do much for me, but every Krule match now looks the same to me. This was a long show, coming in at 3.5 hours.