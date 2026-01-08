Logan Paul says he is a full-time wrestler after signing a new WWE contract

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Logan Paul has shed the part-timer label. Paul announced on his YouTube vlog that he is now a full-time WWE wrestler. “I actually just signed my official long-term contract with the WWE seconds ago,” Paul said. “So, I’m officially a full-timer now. All you people saying I’m a part-timer can shut your mouths. Feels good to have a job.” Check out his vlog below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Dogs! Footage aired of Paul bringing his dog to WWE Raw, and also spending a moment with Rhea Ripley’s dog. Eyes! Paul’s idea of Vision merchandise leads to some fun moments with the other members of the faction. Anyway, Paul clearly doesn’t need the cash, so the fact that he signed to work full-time shows how passionate he is for the business.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)