WWE World returning for WrestleMania 42

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce the return of WWE World returning during WrestleMania 42 weekend.

January 8, 2026 – WWE, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), and Fanatics today officially announced details for WWE World at WrestleMania 42, a five-day interactive fan experience taking place from Thursday, April 16 through Monday, April 20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall in Las Vegas.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, January 16 at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Previous WWE World ticket purchasers and WrestleMania 42 ticket holders can access an exclusive presale by visiting WWEWorld.com starting Wednesday, January 14 at 3pm ET/12pm PT. For more information, please visit WWEWorld.com .

WWE World at WrestleMania 42 will feature a variety of immersive experiences for fans, including a central main stage that will host roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars, live podcast recordings, memorabilia honoring WrestleMania’s 42-year history, photo and autograph opportunities with WWE Superstars and Legends, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history featuring exclusive merchandise. New for 2026, fans can experience Hulkamania Forever, step into photo-ready WWE Superstar walkthroughs, go behind the curtain at Gorilla Position, and more.