NXT TV rating: How did the last show of 2025 perform with Je’Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints in the main event?

January 5, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 604,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up slightly compared to the previous week’s 602,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo, down a tick compared to the prior week’s 0.08 rating. One year earlier, the December 31, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 626,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating on The CW for the New Year’s Eve edition.

