Three wrestlers reportedly leaving AEW/ROH

January 5, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Three wrestlers have exited AEW/ROH. Fightful.com reports that Matt Taven, Mercedes Martinez, and Alex Abrahantes are no longer with the company following the expiration of their contracts.

Powell’s POV: Martinez announced via social media on January 1 that this will be her final year as a full-time wrestler. “No contracts,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “No agents. No creative. Just me — and everything I’ve earned over 25 damn years in this business.”

Meanwhile, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Taven land in TNA, given that former ROH booker Hunter Johnston is leading the company’s creative. Abrahantes spent seven years with AEW. He also works as a guest host for QVC home shopping company. Here’s wishing them all the best going forward.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom January 5, 2026 @ 3:10 pm

    Welllll they already have a Mercedes there..lol

