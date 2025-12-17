AEW Dynamite and Collision results (12/17): Powell’s live review of three Continental Classic matches, the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, and an AEW Tag Team Title match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 324) and AEW Collision (Episode 124)

December 17, 2025, in Manchester, England, at Co-op Live

Simulcast on same-day delay on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] Jon Moxley and Roderick Strong were in the ring when Excalibur checked in on commentary with Tony Schiavone…

1. Jon Moxley (3) vs. Roderick Strong (0) in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match. The match started less than a minute into the show. A “Voice of Renee Paquette” graphic was shown while she spoke about the match being a high-pressure situation due to the loser being mathematically eliminated from Blue League contention.

The wrestlers left the ring and fought into the crowd. Excalibur said a double count-out wouldn’t help either man. They were back at ringside before the first picture-in-picture break. [C]

Ring announcer Arkady Aura announced that ten minutes were remaining in the time limit. The wrestlers ended up back at ringside, where Strong slammed Moxley onto the bottom piece of the ring steps. Back in the ring, Strong superplexed Moxley for a two count.

Strong set up for the Strong Hold, but Moxley countered into a pin for a near fall. Moments later, Moxley put Strong down with a cutter for a near fall. Moxley followed up with a piledriver for another near fall. Moxley applied a chokehold, but Strong rolled to the ropes to break it.

Strong hit Moxley with a leaping knee strike for another near fall. Strong applied the Strong Hold. Moxley teased tapping. Strong gave up the hold and tried to transition into another, but Moxley kicked him out of the ring. When Strong returned to the ring, Moxley put him down with a Paradigm Shift. Moxley sold his left leg before covering Strong for two. Moxley hit the Death Rider and then pinned Strong.

Jon Moxley (6) defeated Roderick Strong (0) in 18:00 to earn three points in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match.

Excalibur said Strong was eliminated from Blue League contention. he said Moxley was in second place with six points (he’s really in third because Claudio Castagnoli and Konosuke Takeshita are tied for first with seven points)…

Powell’s POV: A good opening match with Moxley giving Strong a good amount of offense before beating him. It felt like a bit of an AEW throwback when the show opened with the wrestlers already in the ring for the opening match. I’m not a fan of it happening frequently, but it’s cool when they shake things up occasionally by taking this approach. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight. I believe he needed the night off because he’s a drunk mall Santa in his spare time. Okay, I’m just looking forward to my annual viewing of Bad Santa (and Bad Santa 2 if time permits). Jake will be covering WWE Smackdown on Friday.

Eddie Kingston stood on the backstage interview set that was decked out to fit the Holiday Bash theme. Kingston addressed his loss to Samoa Joe. Kingston said he learns and moves forward. He told the fans he would see them again, maybe on AEW Collision…

Don Callis walked onto the stage and delivered introductions for Konosuke Takeshita and Hechicero. They all started to head to the ring when the lights went out. Kazuchika Okada made a separate entrance as the third man on their team. The Being The Elite theme song played, and then the Young Bucks made their entrance. They stood on the stage, and then Kenny Omega’s entrance theme played. Omega came out and headed to the ring with them…

2. Kenny Omega and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero in a trios match for $1 million.Yes, of course, Rick Knox was the referee, and Don Callis sat in on commentary. There was a “F— Don Callis” chant because the Welsh are notorious for their potty mouths. Well, at least former Dot Net staffer Haydn Gleed is (I hope he reads this). They went to a PIP break before the three-minute mark. [C]

The Bucks had a brief run of offense and then played to the crowd that responded with loud cheers. The Elite trio did the Terminator bit and then hit stereo suicide dives. Matt tried to return to the ring, but Okada held his legs, allowing Hechicero to grab Matt and perform a hammerlock into a backbreaker before a standard break. [C]

Matt was isolated before he tagged his brother, who got the better of all three opponents, including a nice simultaneous takedown of Okada and Takeshita. Nick followed up by jumping off the apron and performing a head scissors on Hechicero.

A short time later, Nick avoided Hechicero’s hammerlock backbreaker and then hit him with a Destroyer. Okada tagged in and called for Omega, who also tagged in. Callis said Okada beat Omega in Dallas (at All In) and would beat him again in this match. Omega and Okada traded punches and forearms in the middle of the ring.

Later, Omega hit snap dragon suplexes on legal man Takeshita, Hechicero, and then Okada. The Elite trio hit a kneeling Hechicero with a triple superkick. Omega hit Hechicero with a V-Trigger and then held him up while the Bucks helped out with an assisted One Winged Angel that led to the three count.

Kenny Omega and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson beat Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero in 22:35 in a trios match for $1 million.

After the match, Okada and Takeshita attacked The Elite. Okada and Takeshita had more issues after they both hit their finishers on the Bucks. Okada shoved Takeshita, who returned the favor. Omega returned with a broom, causing Okada and Takeshita to flee the ring. Omega acted like he was sweeping the ring…

Excalibur hyped the contract signing for the AEW World Championship match at Worlds End for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The silly financial stakes do nothing for me, but this was an enjoyable match that played to an eager crowd. I always look forward to seeing American-based pro wrestling companies run shows in the UK because the fans are so lively and engaged. The only thing that didn’t get much of a reaction was Omega’s post-match callback to when he went by The Cleaner in New Japan Pro Wrestling. By the way, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 11,449 with 10,815 tickets distributed. The venue holds up to 18,604.

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring and introduced Hangman Page, who joined him in the ring. Schiavone introduced Sweve Strickland, who was accompanied by Prince Nana. Schiavone introduced AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, who came out with Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs.

[Hour Two] Joe signed the contract and said he would beat Page and Swerve at World’s End and walk out as AEW World Champion. Joe told Page and Swerve that he just hopes they make it to the pay-per-view in one piece.

Swerve said he’d be coming after Page if he still held the title. Swerve said there’s mutual respect between him and Page after everything they’ve been through. Sweve said he and Joe have mutual hatred, and he recalled beating Joe for the AEW World Championship once before. Swerve said he would Swerve Stomp the hell out of Joe and leave him with a boot print on his face that would be uglier than the fake tattoo Joe had on his face in 2007.

Page spoke about where they were in July. He said they were fighting together to end the tyranny and bullshit of Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. Page said that had they figured things out, either Joe or Swerve could have beaten Moxley for the title. Page said once they figured things out, he beat Moxley and became the AEW World Champion.

Page said he knew he would end up standing across the ring for Joe and Swerve. Page said Joe failed when he gave him an opportunity. Page said rather than accept defeat, he turned to the other members of The Opps. Page said Joe is even worse than the Death Riders. Page said he would hate it if Joe’s legacy were that he’s remembered as the piece of shit that he is today.

Page said he planned to defend the championship against the Don Callis Family and Will Ospreay. He said he knew there would come a time when he would stand across the ring from Swerve. Page said if Swerve had beaten him, he would have accepted it and handed the title to him.

Page said that’s not the world we live in. Page said he couldn’t guarantee who would leave the three-way at World’s End, but he could say that it won’t be Joe, who messed up by making him and Swerve his enemies. Schiavone held up the contract and said they had all three signatures.

The lights went out. MJF made his entrance once the lights turned on. MJF got a contract and signed it. Schiavone announced that MJF had just cashed in his guaranteed world title shot that he won by winning the Casino Gauntlet match.

MJF said people were probably wondering why someone like him would choose to face three men rather than one. MJF boasted to Page that he had been away filming a movie and said it was because he’s a star. MJF recalled Page calling him a coward and spoke of taking the title back and leaving Page and his fans with no excuses.

Joe tried to interrupt, but MJF told him to shut his mouth. MJF said Joe’s luck had run out. MJF said he was going to make Joe fall back farther than his hairline. MJF said that at the same place Joe ended his title reign, he would end Joe’s reign.

Swerve said MJF should fear him. MJF compared Swerve to Diddy. MJF led the crowd in a Swerve’s House chant and then said, “Let’s talk about that.” He also said he knew Swerve when he went by the name of Shane on the indies. He said he went to AEW and became the biggest homegrown star in the history of the company.

MJF said Swerve went to WWE. The fans booed. MJF said it’s a perfectly good company. MJF said he enjoyed watching Swerve twerk for Top Dolla. MJF noted that his AEW World Championship reign was longer than Swerve’s.

MJF said they have a problem because Swerve is in his way. MJF said it’s his house. He said the rent is due, and the devil has come to collect. MJF said the fans could call him Michael Corleone because he was going to handle all of his family business in one night. MJF said he’d regain the title and then delivered his catchphrase to close. MJF’s music played, and he exited the ring while his entrance theme played…

Powell’s POV: Apparently, the primitive Welsh still don’t have tables and chairs, because Schiavone and the wrestlers all stood for this contract signing segment. Anyway, it’s good to see MJF back, and I really like him being added to the AEW World Championship match at World’s End. The first three promos were okay, yet not particularly memorable. MJF clearly put a lot of thought into his promo, though I’m surprised he didn’t go for heat. It was also a little strange to see Joe, Swerve, and Page all stand there and take it while MJF tore them down, but this was still a solid segment.

Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight spoke on the interview set about their upcoming Continental Classic matches. Knight said they would take care of business and then have a JetSpeed finals, which Bailey was all for…

Entrances for the eight-woman tag match took place…

3. Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Toni Storm, and Mina Shirakawa vs. Mercedes Mone, Athena, Marina Shafir, and Megan Bayne in an eight-woman tag match. All eight wrestlers brawled before a PIP break a few minutes into the match. [C] Late in the match, there was a sequence with wrestlers diving from the ring onto other wrestlers on the floor. Mone set up for her dive, but Willow caught her with a Pounce. Willow rolled Mone back inside the ring. Athena hit Willow with the O-Face, and then Mone caught her in an inside cradle and pinned her.

Mercedes Mone, Athena, Marina Shafir, and Megan Bayne beat Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Toni Storm, and Mina Shirakawa in 9:20 in an eight-woman tag match.

Powell’s POV: You know, it’s about time the company got behind Mone. Sure, she has 49 title belts, but she clearly needed this win more than Athena, Shafir, or Bayne. Snarkiness aside, I assume they are setting up Mone and Athena with a future tag team title match, and it was Athena’s move that set up the pin. Even so, getting a pinfall win on AEW television would have done a lot more for Athena. Yes, she’s a world beater in ROH, but it’s not like they’ve had that carry over to AEW.

A graphic listed the Kyle Fletcher vs. Pac match for after the break… [C] Pac made his entrance through the crowd, and then Kyle Fletcher made his via the stage…

4. Kyle Fletcher (6) vs. Pac (3) in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match. In a shocking development, Don Callis did not sit in on commentary. Pac caught Fletcher on the top rope and then executed an avalanche belly-to-belly suplex before a PIP break. [C]

Pac ran the ropes, and then Fletcher scooped him up and performed a Michinoku Driver. Fletcher ran toward Pac, who performed another belly-to-belly suplex that launched Fletcher into the turnbuckles in one corner of the ring. Both men stayed down for a bit.

A short time later, Fletcher performed a Liger Bomb for a near fall. Fletcher followed up with a Helluva-style kick. Pac went for a springboard move, but Fletcher caught him and tried to transition him into a move, but Pac applied a standing Brutalizer. Fletcher reached the ropes to break it.

Pac rolled Fletcher into a Brutalizer on the mat. Fletcher started to fade, but the referee spotted his foot on the rope. Pac turned Fletcher inside out with a lariat for a near fall. Pac went up top. Fletcher shot up and kicked the ropes to trip Pac. Fletcher hit Pac with a running kick in the corner and then hit the Sheer Drop Brainbuster for a near fall.

Fletcher set up for a brainbuster from the middle rope, but Pac fought out of it. Pac headbutted Fletcher and then executed an avalanche Posion Rana. Pac followed up with the Black Arrow and got the three count and the three points…

Pac (6) defeated Kyle Fletcher (6) in 15:00 in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match.

The updated brackets showed a four-way tie for first in the gold league between Okada, Bailey, Fletcher, and Pac. However, Fletcher is down to one match with Jack Perry, while the others tied for first still have two matches remaining. Perry still has three matches remaining, but he doesn’t have any points through his first two matches. Excalibur hyped the battle royale as coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: I could have done without these guys kicking out of a brainbuster and a Poison Rana, but this was a good heel vs. heel match.

Luchasaurus made his entrance while several wrestlers were already at ringside. Bandido and Brody King were introduced, but “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun attacked them while they were making their entrance.

5. The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale. The entrants included Mark Davis, Brody King, Bandido, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Shelton Benjamin, Ricochet, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Josh Alexander, Luchasaurus, and Ace Austin.

Excalibur reminded viewers that the match would end once there were two men remaining, and then they would meet next week. Caster annoyed Bowens by doing his “best wrestler alive” schtick, but then they hit Scissor Me Timbers on Liona. They were about to do the scissors handshake, but Ricochet cut off Caster and eliminated him. Davis eliminated Austin.

[Hour Three] Bowens performed a neckbreaker on Ricochet and threw him over the top rope, but Ricochet held on. Davis tossed Bowens toward Ricochet, who ducked, causing Bowens to sail over him and be eliminated before a PIP break. [C]

Benjamin tossed Ricochet to Luchasaurus, who slammed Ricochet. Alexander knocked Benjamin off the apron to eliminate him. Luchasaurus eliminated Davis, and then Alexander eliminated Davis. Bandido and King eliminated Alexander. King went to ringside and did a running crossbody block on Ricochet against the barricade. Liona hit King and sent him over the barricade.

In the ring, Kaun got Bandido on the apron, but Bandido kicked him. Liona set up for a move on Bandido, but King charged Liona and they both tumbled over the top rope for their eliminations.

The final three (unless someone is hiding) were Bandido, Kaun, and Ricochet. Bandido eliminated Kaun…

Bandido and Ricochet won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale in 11:05.

A graphic showed that Bandido and Ricochet will meet for the Dynamite Diamond Ring on next week’s Dynamite on 34th Street that will air at 5CT/6ET on Christmas Eve…

Powell’s POV: Am I the only one who finds it odd that the babyfaces enter the battle royal in hopes of winning a ring? It’s always strange when battle royals end with two winners. If they’re going to keep this trinket around, then perhaps it’s time to have a single battle royal winner take home the prize.

The screen went black for a second, and then Collision officially started around ten minutes after the top of the our. Excalibur and Schiavone spoke at their desk for a moment…

Jon Moxley delivered a backstage promo. He said he likes the Continental Classic because it’s simple. He said there’s nowhere to hide, and guts and effort are measured in the ring. Moxley said that’s what it’s all about. Moxley spoke about trying to push people and how they react differently. He said he had an uphill climb for the rest of the tournament. He said he didn’t leave any bullets in the chamber and left it all out there…

Powell’s POV: The Death Riders turning on Moxley must be happening soon, because this was a babyface promo.

Orange Cassidy made his entrance. Nigel McGuinness joined the broadcast team for Collision. Cassidy stopped and acknowledged a young fan who was dressed like him while holding up a sign that said he stayed up past his bedtime to see him. Cute. Mascara Dorada made his entrance…

5. Mascara Dorada (3) vs. Orange Cassidy (3) in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match. They went to an early PIP break. [C] Dorada performed a nice backbreaker and then went for a top rope move, but he had to roll through when Cassidy moved. They traded pin attempts and got two counts.

Dorada was on the apron when Cassidy went for an Orange Punch. Dorada avoided it and then wrenched Cassidy’s arm over the top rope. Seconds later, Dorada went for a top rope jump into an armdrag, but Cassidy stuffed it and hooked him into a pin for the win.

Orange Cassidy (6) defeated Mascara Dorada (3) in 11:10 a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match.

After the match, Cassidy slid his shades case to Dorada. Dorada tried to put on the shades over his mask, but they fell off, which got a laugh from Cassidy… [C]

Powell’s POV: A solid match. The live crowd was attentive, though not as vocal as they were for the other matches. I don’t know if it was fatigue setting in as much as the fans didn’t have a strong rooting due to it being a babyface vs. babyface match.

Lexi Nair interviewed Mercedes Mone and Athena on the backstage set. They took offense to Nair asking if winning the eight-woman tag match avenged their loss in the tag team tournament. Mone and Athena called for a shot at the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles. Mone said she would give out an opportunity to a Manchester local on Saturday when she puts her British Championship on the line. Athena was annoyed…

6. Jamie Hayter vs. Isla Dawn. Both entrances were televised. Hayter was on the floor when Dawn kicked her from the apron before a PIP break. [C] Hayter appeared to go for a uranage slam, but Dawn took the bump on her backside. Hayter followed up with Hayterade and scored the pin.

Jamie Hayter beat Isla Dawn in 6:45.

After the match, Hayter and Dawn shook hands. Julia Hart and Sky Blue ran out and attacked them from behind (well, behind Hayter anyway). Thekla entered the ring and whipped Hayter with a belt. AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander ran out helped her pay-per-view challenger Hayter by working over the heels. Statlander nodded at Hayter and then tried to run Hart through Thekla for Hayter’s finisher, but the heels moved, and Hayter hit the Hayterade on Statlander. Hayter shrugged her shoulders to show she wasn’t remorseful. Hayter picked up the AEW Women’s Championship belt and held it up before placing it on the fallen Statlander…

Powell’s POV: That wasn’t a typo when I wrote that Statlander tried to run Hart through Thekla. I’m not sure if someone was out of place or if they just had a bad camera angle, but it looked clunky. But they got the important part, which is Hayter didn’t show any remorse over hitting Statlander with her finisher. There were some boos, but it didn’t come off like a heel turn as much as just creating more tension heading into the AEW Women’s Championship match at World’s End. The mistake I made was that I was so fired up about mocking the Welsh to harass former Dot Net staffer Haydn Gleed that I forgot the damn show was in Manchester (AEW was in Cardiff on Saturday). I take it all back, Manchester. Yes, Haydn, I’m a stupid American, but you already knew that.

Entrances took place for the AEW Tag Team Title match…

7. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn for the AEW Tag Team Titles. FTR isolated Robinson for a stretch. The challengers came back and stood tall in the ring while the champions down on the floor going into a PIP break. [C]

Robinson had Harwood down and went up top. Hathaway climbed on the apron and distracted Robinson, who grabbed him and stopped him from using the powder. Robinson slammed the heads of Hathaway and Wheeler together, and then Harwood accidentally knocked them off the apron to the floor.

Moments later, Robinson hit a top rope splash on Harwood and went for the pin, but he gave it up and moved when Wheeler went for a top rope splash and ended up landing on his own partner. Gunn hit Wheeler with a terrible Fameasser and then Robinson covered Harwood for a closer near fall.

At ringside, Gunn charged Wheeler, who moved, causing Gunn to sail over the barricade and then crash and burn. In the ring, Harwood ran Robinson through the ropes and into the post. FTR set up for their finsiher, but Gunn recovered and pulled Wheeler crotch-first into the ring post.

Harwood went for a Shatter Machine, but his partner wasn’t there. Gunn performed another terrible Fameasser on Harwood. Robinson covered Harwood, and the referee counted three while Wheeler put Harwood’s foot over the bottom rope. The referee waved off the pin when he saw Harwood’s foot on the bottom rope. The referee stopped Robinson and Gunn from celebrating to inform them that the match was still on.

FTR hit the challengers from behind, which included a chop block on Robinson’s knee. Harwood held Robinson’s legs while Wheeler jumped off the middle rope and stomped on his bad knee. Harwood applied an inverted Figure Four. Wheeler prevented Gunn from breaking it up, and then Robinson got the submission win…

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn in 14:35 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Excalibur wrapped up the show while graphics listed the following matches for Saturday’s AEW Collision: Eddie Kingston vs. Nathan Cruz, Mercedes Mone holds an open challenge for the Rev Pro British Title, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey vs. Jack Perry in Continental Classic tournament Gold League matches.,..

Powell’s POV: There was no reason to think Robinson and Gunn were going to win the tag team titles, but Harwood gave them some extremely close near falls, and it seems like the live crowd started to believe in the challengers. In fact, there were some “bullshit” chants for the spot where Wheeler put Harwood’s foot over the bottom rope.

Overall, AEW is getting better with these marathon three-hour blocks. The Collision hour is still weaker than Dynamite’s two hours, but it’s not nearly as bad as when they booked a standard Dynamite and then the quality fell off a cliff with the Collision hour featuring mostly throwaway matches that wouldn’t have felt out of place had they aired on the old AEW Rampage show.

Just a heads up that we are highly unlikely to have live reviews of Dynamite and Collision on Christmas Eve, Christmas night, and New Year’s Eve. The shows will eventually be covered, but we’re going to enjoy the holidays as much as possible. I hope you do the same. Let me know what you thought of the Holiday Bash three-hour block by grading the show below.