Traci Brooks on husband Frankie Kazarian winning the TNA World Championship, whether her son wants to wrestle, compares Leon Slater to a former TNA World Champion

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Velvet Ropes interview with guest Traci Brooks

Interview conducted by SoCal Val

Available on the Wrestlingnews.co YouTube Page

On the wall between WWE and TNA coming down: “Could you imagine WWE and TNA working together five years ago? No… You couldn’t be backstage if you worked for a different company… there was a wall up period… watching it with Rebel, he’s just like… ‘Dad’s on NXT three weeks in a row.’ You don’t understand that was not [possible] five years ago… I still don’t believe it. Sometimes it’s like… Frankie was in the battle royal in NXT, and they like, just showed him backstage talking to Shawn Michaels. I’m like, what’s happening?”

Comparing TNA star Leon Slater to Jeff Hardy: “Leon Slater… reminds me of Jeff Hardy. Like, not even his in-ring stuff, but just how he literally Jeff and Matt, at 4 am they’re still signing autographs… Leon’s the one that he’s at the end, picking up garbage… So when Frankie speaks that highly of you, definitely.”

On the hilarious Eric Young “Bikini Contest” segment: “I didn’t realize he had a SpongeBob speedo on, and he had my housecoat on. That was, like, my shoot house coat from home, fuzzy robe… I am not a sexy person… I am not Stacy Keibler. I am not Torrie Wilson… I’m like, This is terrifying. I’m in like, a silky robe… I look back now, and it’s funny, because I’m like, trying to dance sexy, and I was just like, oh my god… It was terrible.”

On Frankie Kazarian winning the TNA World Title: “When he won it… I realized how much it meant. Like, I could cry right now… It’s just like, finally, finally, he gets his reward. He gets his flowers… Everybody knows you step into the ring, you’re going to have that amazing match, or you’re going to be elevated… You’re going to come out of that like, ‘Oh, that was a night off’… But for him to actually get his flowers like that. It was a big thing.”

On her son Rebel wanting to wrestle: “He wants to be a six-time X Division champion, because Frankie was five. He wants to be the youngest X Division [champion]… He’s like, ‘Well, Dad, now I gotta be, now I have to be the world champion’… Dad did it. He’s got his name, Rebel Kazarian. Tom Hannifin actually was like, ‘I can’t wait to call Rebel Kazarian’s first match.'”