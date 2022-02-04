2/4 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Sammy Guevara vs. Isiah Kassidy for the TNT Championship, Ricky Starks vs. Jay Lethal for the FTW Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez, and Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 26)

Taped February 2, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena

Aired February 4, 2022 on TNT

Excalibur introduced the broadcast team of him, Chris Jericho, Ricky Starks and Taz. Adam Cole’s music hit and Cole walked to the ring by himself with Evil Uno already in the ring.

1. Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno. Cole gave Uno a book to begin the match. Cole showed a bunch of aggression, attacking Uno in a corner. Cole hit a backstabber. Cole went for a kick, but Uno caught him and threw Cole’s leg to the ref, who held it and Uno struck Cole.

Uno hit a series of chops and punches. Coming out of a corner, Uno hit a boot before heading to the top and attempting a Senton, but Cole got the knees up. Cole landed a high knee and a kick that dropped Uno to the mat. Cole hit another kick. Cole took down his knee pad and hit The Boom. That was enough for the win.

Adam Cole defeated Evil Uno via pinfall in 2:29.

After the match, Cole took a microphone and called out Frankie Kazarian, Jungle Boy, Anthony Greene, John Silver, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy and others, saying they were all involved in his undefeated singles run in AEW. Cole said his record says he’s undefeated because the Lights Out match didn’t count toward his record. Cole said he’s a new Adam Cole that takes what he wants and he said he wants respect. Cole said people seem to forget who the hell he is. Cole said he’s one of the best pro wrestlers on the planet and he has been for years. Cole said he has won world championship after world championship for years.

Cole said at the end of the day, Adam Cole always ends up becoming The Guy. He said Adam Cole always ends up running the show. Cole said everyone at the end of the day craves certainty and there’s one thing that is certain: He will become the AEW world heavyweight champion. Cole threw down the mic to end the segment.

The show cut to a Jade Cargill promo. Mark Sterling chimed in and explained that Cargill is 26-0. Sterling said she’ll soon become 27-0. Cargill made a mockery of everyone calling her green. She ended things by saying TBS is “That Bitch Show.” Sammy Guevara then made his entrance.