WWE Raw on Netflix viewership: Did the December 8 edition put Raw back in the top ten?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The December 8 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.5 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was down compared to the 3.1 million global viewership listed for the November 17 episode.

Powell’s POV: The November 24 and December 1 editions of Raw did not crack the top ten, so we do not have the viewership count for those episodes. The December 8 Raw finished tenth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows. In case you are wondering, yes, all five seasons of Stranger Things are still in the top ten leading up to the next batch of episodes being released on Christmas, and the release of the season finale on New Year’s Eve. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.

