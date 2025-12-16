Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Jackson Drake vs. Cappuccino Jones for the WWE Evolve Title, Hechicero vs. Blue Panther, Templario vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Rey Leon vs. El Viento

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out 10 matches from across six different recent indy shows.

Pro Wrestling Revolution: Lucha Libre – San Jose, California, at Mt. Pleasant High School Gymnasium on December 12, 2025 (Triller+)

This venue is a fairly large gym with a crowd of perhaps 500-700; it is definitely packed. Lighting was alright. This show had Spanish-only commentary. I picked out four matches to watch.

Karisma and Hyan vs. Amazona and Lady Pink. I don’t think I’ve seen Lady Pink; she wore a mask, and as the name suggests, her outfit is off-white and pink. Amazona is clearly strong, and she wore black and purple and is masked. Karisma wore a green outfit and mask; I’ve seen her wrestle before without a mask — okay, she removed the mask upon getting into the ring. Karisma came out last, and she had a title belt, but it doesn’t appear to be on the line. She went to open against Lady Pink, but LP tagged out to Amazona. The bigger Amazona put Karisma in a headlock. Karisma hit a headscissors takedown.

Hyan tagged in at 3:00, so Lady Pink also got in, and Hyan tied up the left arm. LP got a rollup for a nearfall. Hyan hit a dropkick on LP for a nearfall at 5:00. Lady Pink and Amazona worked over Hyan in a corner. Hyan hit a double spear at 7:00. Karisma hit a dropkick on Amazona, and an axe kick on Lady Pink. Amazona hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant on Karisma for a nearfall, but Hyan made the save. Amazona got a rollup on Hyan and grabbed the ropes and got a nearfall at 9:30.

Hyan and Karisma hit stereo running knees in opposite corners on the heels. Amazona and Hyan traded forearm strikes. Karisma hit a Lungblower move to Amazona’s chin for a nearfall. Hyan hit a dive through the ropes on Amazona. Karisma hit a stomp on LP’s head, then a Lionsault on Lady Pink for the pin. Good match.

Karisma and Hyan vs. Amazona and Lady Pink at 11:35.

Rey Horus vs. El Cucuy for the PWR Openweight Title. If you haven’t seen Cucuy before, he’s a fairly rotund, masked luchador; I’ve seen him in West Coast Pro before. (Think Evil Uno in size.) In Spanish, Cucuy means “boogeyman,” but I think he looks like a cockroach. Horus is really talented; he’s one of the better luchadores today who hasn’t had an extended mainstream TV run. The belt isn’t shiny at all; they didn’t display the name of the belt in the on-screen graphics. Cucuy rolled to the floor to stall at the bell. Horus got in some quick moves, and Cucuy stalled in the ropes.

They traded rollups. Cucuy laid in some chops at 3:30. Cucuy hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex. He hit a running knee in the corner. They rolled to the floor at 6:00, and they traded chops; it’s a bit darker out there. Horus dove through the ropes. In the ring, Horus hit a headscissors takedown at 8:00. He hit another flip dive to the floor on Cucuy. In the ring, Horus hit a sunset flip bomb for a nearfall.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Cucuy hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:00. He hit a splash into the corner, then a powerbomb out of the corner. Horus hit a top-rope twisting frog splash for a believable nearfall. Cucuy tripped and crotched Horus in the corner. Cucuy hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall, then a Jay Driller-style piledriver for the pin! New champion! A good match.

El Cucuy defeated Rey Horus to win the PWR Openweight Title at 13:33.

Templario vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Rey Leon vs. El Viento in a four-way. Leon wore a yellow-and-black lion mask; I might have seen him once. I know I have seen El Viento once or twice in West Coast Pro; he’s really thin and wore a mask and maroon gear. All four were in the ring; no tags in this one. Jack hit a huracanrana. He was alone in the ring with Viento, and they traded quick lucha reversals and armdrags and had a standoff. Leon and Templario jumped back in, kicked them to the floor, then those two traded lucha offense and had a standoff at 2:00.

Leon hit a huracanrana on Templario, then he dove through the ropes onto him. Viento hit a springboard flip dive to the floor. Jack hit a Sasuke Special onto Viento. In the ring, Jack hit a Crucifix Driver on Templario at 4:00. Leon hit a second-rope DVD on Cartwheel for a nearfall. Leon and Viento traded forearm strikes. Viento hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Templario hit a powerslam on Viento, then a delayed vertical suplex, dropping Viento stomach-first at 6:00.

Templario and Jack traded forearm strikes. This has been a sprint! Jack hit a pump kick and a running neckbreaker; Templario hit a pop-up knee strike on Jack. Viento tried to steal a pin on both of them. Viento and Leon traded chops, then stereo clotheslines. They hit stereo Mafia Kicks; Jack and Templario tried to steal pins on them at 8:00! Jack hit his slingshot elbow drop. Viento hit a top-rope flying elbow on Leon.

Templario slammed Viento, and suddenly all four were down. This has been really, really good. Jack hit an enzuigiri on Leon, then his cartwheel DVD, then a top-rope Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 9:30, but Viento made the save. Viento dove through the ropes on Jack. Templario hit a second-rope powerbomb and pinned Rey Leon. Awesome action.

Templario defeated Jack Cartwheel, Rey Leon, and El Viento in a four-way at 10:20.

Hechicero vs. Blue Panther. Blue Panther is 65, so Hechicero has a lot of heavy lifting to make this one interesting. Blue Panther took off his mask before tying up; he’s been in MLW a lot in recent months and wears his mask. Standing switches to open. Panther tied up Hechicero on the mat. Hechicero snapped the right arm backward at 3:30. He tied up the arm on the mat. He switched to a cross-armbreaker; Panther got free, and we had a standoff at 6:30.

Panther ran the ropes, and honestly, he does it better than Hiroshi Tanahashi does these days. Blue Panther hit a rolling somersault off the apron to the floor on Hechicero at 9:30. In the ring, Panther hit a second-rope crossbody block, and he rolled up Hechicero for a nearfall at 11:30. Hechicero hit a headscissors takedown, planting BP’s head into the canvas. Panther hit a crossbody block from the apron to the floor on Hechicero.

Panther hit a second-rope twisting crossbody block to the floor at 13:30! I don’t want to oversell this… but he’s 65! In the ring, Panther hit some chops. Hechicero hit clotheslines in the corner. He tied up Panther on the mat and rolled him around on the canvas several times before getting the rollup for the pin. I enjoyed that a lot more than I anticipated.

Hechicero defeated Blue Panther at 16:13.

All Star Wrestling – Canada “Keys To The Vault” in Surrey, British Columbia, at the Alice McKay Building on November 28, 2025 (free on YouTube)

Surrey is located in the greater Vancouver metro area, and I’m used to seeing many of these competitors on shows in the Pacific Northwest. This was just one match, not the entire show. There was no commentary. This was in a gym, and it was fairly packed with 250 or so fans. It appears we have just one ‘fancam’ at ringside without a hard camera.

Fallyn Grey vs. Jada Stone vs. Amira vs. Danika Della Rouge vs. Anna Beretta vs. Murphy Madsen in a ladder match. The special referee was Melina . My first time seeing Madsen, who wore orange pants and a white top. Beretta is a big, physical powerhouse, like Kamille, almost like Chyna was. All six brawled at the bell. Some ladders were already set up at ringside. Jada was alone in the ring with Amira, and Jada hit a corkscrew standing moonsault.

Amira traded offense with Murphy, hitting a rolling cannonball in the corner at 3:30. Beretta had a cat-o’-nine tails whip and struck Jada with it on the floor. Purple-haired Danika tried climbing a ladder, but Amira cut her off. Beretta hit a gutwrench suplex. She stomped on Amira and was in charge. Beretta and Danika worked together to beat up Amira (the last time I saw those two, either in Defy or Prestige, they teamed up.)

Jada hit a dropkick to send a ladder into two women in the corner at 8:00. Amira tried to climb the ladder; Jada pulled her down, and they traded forearm strikes. Danika and Anna hit stereo powerbombs on those two. We might have had a quick edit there. Anna Beretta climbed the ladder and pulled down a briefcase. Good action, but it felt like Amira was the focus of that match, as she had a few minutes with everyone.

Anna Beretta defeated Fallyn Grey, Murphy Madsen, Amira, Jade Stone, and Danika Della Rouge in a ladder match at 11:42.

Wrestling Federation of America “WFA Reborn” in Concord, New Hampshire, at Zoo Health Club, on October 24, 2025 (free on YouTube)

Again, this was just a single match, not the entire show. The venue is a small, dark room, but the ring was well-lit. The crowd was maybe 125. I haven’t heard the show’s commentator before. I looked at the results, and I see four other ID prospects Brad Bayor, Ricky Smokes, It’s Gal and Sean Legacy, plus ‘coach’ Timothy Thatcher also were in action on this show. I would watch that whole show if it were released!

Jackson Drake vs. Cappuccino Jones for the WWE Evolve Title. The commentator stressed that Cap’s WWE ID title was not on the line. A basic tie-up early on and a feeling-out process early on. Drake jawed at some fans, and he’s a good heel, letting them get under his skin. Cap targeted the left arm and kept Drake grounded early on. Drake hit a knee drop across the forehead at 6:30. Cap hit some armdrags and a dropkick, and Drake rolled to the floor to regroup.

In the ring, Cap hit a headscissors takedown and a dropkick, and Drake rolled back to the floor at 8:30. In the ring, Drake dropped Cap with Snake Eyes on the top turnbuckle at 10:30, then dropped him gut-first over the ropes and hit a kneedrop to the head, and he was now in control. Drake tied up Cap’s legs and flipped him into a bow-and-arrow at 13:00. They brawled to the floor, and Jones hit some chops against the guardrails. Drake crotched Jones around the ring post at 15:30!

Drake got back into the ring and rested in the ropes while Jones was down on the floor. Jones dove back in at 17:00 to avoid the countout, but Drake stomped on him and kept Cap grounded. Drake hit a gutbuster over his knees for a nearfall at 18:30. Cap hit a superplex, and they were both down. Cap hit the Macchiato Driver (Michinoku Driver) for a nearfall at 21:00. Drake hit a Bailey-style moonsault double kneedrop to the chest! He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 22:30.

This crowd was hot and into this, as both men were down. Drake showed his frustration that he hadn’t been able to put Jones away yet. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Drake nailed an enzuigiri at 24:30. Cap hit a half-nelson suplex, then a crossbody block against the ropes with them both falling to the floor. In the ring, Cap hit a doublestomp to the chest, then an enzuigiri that again sent Drake to the floor. Cap dove through the ropes onto Drake.

In the ring, Cap climbed to the top turnbuckle, but Drake shook the ropes, and Cap fell. Cap hit a Poison Rana! He nailed the Froggy Brew elbow drop for a believable nearfall at 27:00. Drake blocked a Decaffinator, and he hit a back suplex. Drake got a backslide for a nearfall. He nailed a Death Valley Driver and a running knee to the side of the head for the pin. That was really good, and it was surprising to see the ID prospects put together such a long match.

Jackson Drake defeated Cappuccino Jones to retain the WWE Evolve Title at 28:46.

Mucha Lucha Atantla (MLA Worldwide) “AAA/MLA Greenville” in Greenville, South Carolina, at the Escape Ballroom on November 26, 2025 (free on YouTube)

They drew a good crowd. The lighting was good. It appears the entire show is available in individual video files; there isn’t a single video file of the entire event. There is no commentary, which I know is a drawback for many viewers. Also on this show were Psycho Clown, Pagano, La Parka, and Mr. Iguana.

Lady Maravilla and Lady Flammer and La Hiedra vs. Nikki Blackheart and Sirena Veil and Corinne Joy. Veil wore all black; she hung upside down in the ropes, looking like a bat. Joy is the teen I’ve compared to a cross of Willow Nightingale and former WWE wrestler Layla El; she has the ‘it factor’ to her. I have read positive things about Blackheart, but I really haven’t seen many of her matches. The three luchadores all wear masks, and I do not know which woman is which, even though I’ve seen them all before. Corinne opened against a red-headed luchador, and Joy hit a Lethal Injection in the first minute, then a cartwheel splash for a nearfall.

Veil entered at 2:30 and hit some chops. The crowd was clearly filled with Spanish-speakers as they chanted in Spanish. The luchadores took turns chopping Veil in a corner, and they crotched her around the ring post, and one of them dropkicked her in the head. The luchadores ‘wish-boned’ Joy’s legs at 5:30. Nikki, wearing what was essentially a Wonder Woman outfit, finally got in and hit some dropkicks, and she traded forearm strikes.

The luchador essentially hit a Shattered Dreams kick in the corner on Nikki at 7:30. Nikki hit a Samoan Drop. A luchador rubbed her butt in Nikki’s face, but Joy jumped in and hit a Lungblower to the back. The luchador trio each whipped a woman into a corner, and they hit stereo buttbutts to the face. Sirena bit one on the butt! A luchador hit a German Suplex on Veil for the pin. Fun while it lasted. Commentary really would have helped out!

Lady Maravilla, Lady Flammer, and La Hiedra defeated Nikki Blackheart, Sirena Veil, and Corinne Joy at 10:00 even.

TBD Wrestling “It’s Not A Phase!” at in Jacksonville, North Carolina, at the Missing Link CrossFit gym on November 9, 2025 (free on YouTube)

The entire two-and-a-half-hour show is available. This was a really small room with a low ceiling. Lighting is good. The crowd might seriously be 50 or fewer. While it’s my first time checking out a TBD event, I am familiar with at least half of the roster on this show, from either Deadlock Pro or Premier Wrestling Federation events I’ve covered in the past.

“Divebomb” Diego Hill vs. “Killa” Cam Isaac. Hill is on a hot streak in MLW, and he’s one of my favorite rising stars on the indy scene. I don’t think I’ve seen Cam before; he’s a young Black man. They traded quick reversals at the bell, and Diego hit a dropkick and some armdrags. Diego unloaded a roundhouse kick that dropped Cam at 3:00, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Nice! Hill went for a springboard move, but Cam caught him and hit a powerbomb at 4:30.

Cam hit a dropkick to the spine as Diego was trying a handspring move. Diego unloaded some LOUD chops that popped the commentators. Cam hit a Death Valley Driver and a senton for a nearfall at 6:00. Hill hit a kip-up enzuigiri, and they were both down. Diego went to the top rope, but Cam dropkicked him, and Hill fell to the floor at 8:00. Cam hit a uranage onto the ring apron, and he jawed with Papa Diego, who was at ringside.

In the ring, Diego hit some more chops. Cam dropped him face-first on the middle turnbuckle, then he hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 10:30. They got up and traded more chops. Diego hit a kick to the chest and did a backflip, then an enzuigiri. Diego hit running double knees, and they were both down. Diego hit a hesitation dropkick into the corner for a nearfall at 13:00. Diego hit a bodyslam, but he missed a moonsault.

Cam hit a spin kick to the jaw and an enzuigiri in the corner, then a spinning back suplex for a nearfall. Diego hit a back suplex, and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Cam hit a flip dive to the floor on Diego at 16:00. Diego jumped in the ring, and he dove through the ropes onto Cam! Diego put Cam across his shoulders and spun him to the mat in a powerbomb for a nearfall. Cam hit a springboard Spanish Fly and a Jay Driller! Cam hit a second rope flying knee for the pin! The commentators were shocked and viewed this as a massive upset. That was really good action.

Cam Isaac defeated Diego Hill at 18:12.

Freelance Wrestling “Pin’Em” in Chicago, Illinois, at Logan Square Auditorium on December 13, 2025 (IWTV)

This is one of my favorite venues, as it’s well lit and an attractive room, and it’s always packed with a crowd of 250 or so fans. Dave Prazak provided commentary, and it’s always good to hear his voice.

“Best Bros” Baliyan Akki and Mei Suruga vs. Shazza McKenzie and Regan Lydale. A huge pop for Akki and Suruga, who are on a short US tour. (On many occasions in the past, they would accompany Emi Sakura to the ring for her AEW matches.) Mei and Shazza opened, a rare time where Shazza has the height and overall size advantage, and she hit a shoulder tackle to drop Mei. I see Shazza and Regan are wearing fairly identical orange-and-black gear. Regan jumped in the ring at 1:30, so Akki did too, and all four brawled.

Akki and Mei walked the top rope, met in the middle, and hit double armdrags. Akki dropped her ‘Dirty Dancing’ style to the floor onto Shazza and Regan. In the ring, he worked over Shazza and hit double knees across her stomach. Mei got in and tossed Shazza across the ring by her hair at 4:30. Shazza hit a Saito Suplex on Baliyan. Regan bodyslammed him and hit a spin kick into the corner on him. He hit a hard chop on Lydale. Mei jumped on Akki’s shoulders, and she hit some kicks. She chokeslammed Regan at 8:00. This is all light-hearted comedy.

Shazza hit a boot to Akki’s chest that dropped both Best Bros to the mat. Shazza unloaded some chops on Baliyan and stomped on him in the corner. Akki hit a backbreaker over his knee on Shazza! Mei got back in and hit a doublestomp on Shazza’s stomach, then a big bodyslam! (Mei is likely shorter than 5’0″). Shazza hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 10:00, and they traded rollups.

Shazza hit the Splits Stunner on Mei, but Akki made the save, and we got a loud “This is awesome!” chant. Akki and Mei accidentally collided mid-ring! Regan unloaded some forearm strikes on both Bros. Regan accidentally kicked Shazza! Akki hit a backbreaker over his knee on Regan. He flipped Mei onto Shazza for the pin. (This is my idea of how you do an intergender match.) The Best Bros are just so much FUN to watch.

Mei Suruga and Baliyan Akki defeated Shazza McKenzi and Regan Lydale at 11:53.

* Regan and Shazza hugged after the match, but then Shazza slapped Regan in the face, beat her up, and got booed. “It was unintentional!” Prazak shouted about their accidental collision at the end of the match.

Davey Bang and August Matthews (w/James Russo) vs. Matt Knicks and Alfonso Gonzalez for the Freelance Tag Team Titles. Bang and Matthews have really gelled as one of the top tag teams in the Midwest, but I’m admittedly not thrilled with them being heels here. Knicks and Gonzalez replaced Kody Lane and Dan the Dad, who had travel issues due to a winter storm. Matthews and Knicks opened, they traded some reversals, and August sprayed water in Matt’s face. Gonzalez and Bang entered at 2:30, and Alfonso hit some armdrags and a Side Effect slam.

Bang and Matthews beat up Knicks on the floor. August hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron to Alflonso’s chest. In the ring, they worked over Knicks. The crowd was booing, but I just don’t like seeing these high-flyers as cheaters. Gonzalez finally got a hot tag at 8:00, and he hit a pumphandle powerslam on Bang for a nearfall. Bang hit a senton for a nearfall. Gonzalez hit a uranage. Knicks tagged back in at 11:00 and hit a senton on Bang, then a discus clothesline for a nearfall. Bang grabbed his title belt, but Gonzalez confiscated it.

However, Matthews hit Knicks with a belt; Bang made a cover for a believable nearfall at 12:30. All four fought in the ring. Matthews accidentally kicked Bang! Gonzalez hit a spinebuster on Bang and put him in a Boston Crab. August repeatedly superkicked Gonzalez until he let go of the hold. Alfonso put them both in a half crab. Russo hopped on the apron to distract the ref! August hit a low blow on Gonzalez. Bang and Mathews kicked Knicks on the floor, then hit their team top-rope doublestomp to Gonzalez’s back for the tainted pin.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated Matt Knicks and Alfonso Gonzalez to retain the Freelance Tag Team Titles at 15:10.

Final Thoughts: Some tremendous action on this indy roundup. The Templario four-way on the lucha show was fantastic. I loved that Drake-Cap Jones was given so much time to develop. Diego Hill vs. Cam Isaac takes third of these 10 matches. Don’t turn down a chance to watch the Best Bros; you can’t help but smile while watching their matches, and I’m not a guy who generally likes comedy in my wrestling.