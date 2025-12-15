WWE Raw in Hershey (Smackdown taping reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Elix Skipper, Eric Young, Rene Dupree, Johnny Jeter, Fuerza Guerrera, Boris Zhukov, Michael Elgin, Lee Johnson, Al Costello, Junkyard Dog

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Giant Center. The show includes Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE will also be taping an episode of Smackdown tonight in Hershey. We are seeking a report or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. We are also looking for reports from Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Manchester, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Grand Rapids. If you are going to one of these shows or another upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Elix Skipper is 58 today.

-Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz) is 46 today.

-Rene Dupree (Rene Goguen) is 42 today..

-Johnny Jeter turned 44 on Sunday.

-The late Al Costello (Giacomo Costa) of the Fabulous Kangaroos was born on December 14, 1919. He died at age 80 on January 22, 2000.

-Fuerza Guerrera turned 72 on Saturday.

-Boris Zhukov (James Harrell ) turned 67 on Saturday.

-Michael Elgin (Aaron Frobel) turned 39 on Saturday.

-Lee Johnson turned 28 on Saturday.

-The late Junkyard Dog (Sylvester Ritter) was born on December 13, 1952. He died at age 45 in a single car accident on June 2, 1998.