Live Pro Wrestling “Proc-Mania VII” results: Vetter’s review of Ben Bishop vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin, Delmi Exo vs. Ashley Vox, Oxx Adams vs. Ichiban

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Live Pro Wrestling “Proc-Mania VII”

November 16, 2025, in Warwick, Rhode Island, at Proclamation Ale Company

Streamed on the IndependentWrestling.TV

Check out Chris Vetter’s review of Live Pro Wrestling Proc-Mania VI.

I’ve seen shows from this brewery before; it seems like a pretty festive atmosphere. The crowd was maybe 150. I see just one new face in the lineup for me. The injured Little Mean Kathleen again joined commentary; she laughs and laughs.

1. Oxx Adams (w/Brett Ryan Gosselin) vs. Ichiban. Again, Oxx is about 7’0,” and he just towers over Ichiban, and Oxx mockingly patted Ichiban on his head before the bell. Ichiban immediately jumped on Oxx’s back and tried a sleeper. They brawled to the floor and into the crowd. Ichiban shoved him head-first into the ring post at 2:00. He hit a springboard spin kick as Oxx tried to re-enter the ring, and Ichiban hit three consecutive dives to the floor onto Oxx. As Ichiban entered the ring, BRG grabbed his ankle, and Oxx immediately hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall.

Oxx hit a sidelam and was in charge. He hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall, and he hip-tossed Ichiban all the way across the ring. Oxx went for a spear in the corner, but he crashed shoulder-first into the post. Ichiban hit a dropkick and a missile dropkick and a tornado DDT, then a second-rope crossbody block at 6:00. He went for a top-rope crossbody block, but Oxx caught him and hit a World’s Strongest Slam. Oxx missed a Vader Bomb. Ichiban unloaded some punches and hit a DDT, then a top-rope leaping DDT. Oxx caught him coming off the ropes and hit a Black Hole Slam for the clean pin. That was fast-paced.

Oxx Adams defeated Ichiban at 7:30.

2. Trigga the OG vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale. Trigga paused to pose in the corner, but got no cheers. They locked up, and Trigga applied a headlock. Jack hit a bodyslam at 1:30, and Trigga rolled to the floor to regroup. Jack followed, and they brawled away from the ring. Back in the ring, Jack was in charge. Trigga hit a spinning leg lariat and got a nearfall at 3:00. He choked Jack and jawed at fans. He got a rollup with a handful of tights, but the ref saw it; Trigga hopped up and threatened the ref.

Trigga applied an abdominal stretch and grabbed the ropes for added pressure; the ref eventually saw it. This has all been pretty basic. Jack fired up and hit some punches and back elbows. He hit a swinging back suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Jack went for his swinging uranage, but Trigga avoided it. Trigga again went for a rollup with his hands on the ropes, but the ref saw it. Trigga hit a low blow on Jack, and he again threatened the ref. Jack rolled up Trigga for the flash pin; did the ref have a quick count? Possibly!

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Trigga the OG at 8:33.

3. “Shot Through The Heart” TJ Crawford and Love, Doug vs. “Brick City” Julio Cruz and Victor Chase. These four are all teammates at Wrestling Open, and they all did their “Big Business” handshakes and hugged, but then Cruz hit a belly-to-belly suplex, and we’re underway! The BC worked over Crawford in their corner, with Cruz hitting a suplex for a nearfall. BC hit a team shoulder tackle. TJ hit a powerbomb out of the corner, and they were both down at 4:30.

Doug finally got a hot tag, and he whipped Cruz into a corner and hit his springboard bulldog for a nearfall. Chase hit a uranage on Doug for a nearfall at 6:00. TJ tripped Cruz and dragged him to the floor. It allowed Doug to slam Chase. Doug hit a running knee in the corner on Victor. Julio hit a German Suplex on Doug. Doug and TJ hit a team powerbomb move to pin Cruz. Decent match.

TJ Crawford and Love, Doug defeated Julio Cruz and Victor Chase at 7:26.

* Liviyah came to the ring, with her arm still in the sling. She dislocated her elbow and is unable to compete. Ring announcer Rich Palladino said she will face the winner of the next match in a title match on Jan. 31! Delmi Exo came to the ring, and she vowed she would become the next women’s champion. Liviiyah sat down and joined commentary.

4. Delmi Exo vs. Ashley Vox. Sister fight! Delmi is much taller than her sister. Basic reversals early on. Delmi hit a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 2:30. Liviyah said she hasn’t wrestled Delmi yet; I’ve seen her wrestle Vox three times now. Exo hit a Russian Leg Sweep, and she tied up Ashley on the mat. Ashley hit a second-rope missile dropkick. Ashley hit a running knee and an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall at 6:00. Delmi hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, and she was baffled that she didn’t get the win there. Vox hit a superkick under the jaw.

Delmi hit a second-rope superplex, and they were both down. They got to their knees and traded slaps to the face, then they got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. Vox hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 9:30. Ashley stood behind Delmi and fish-hooked her mouth, but Delmi bit her sister’s arm! Delmi hit a Mafia Kick and she jawed at the crowd. Liviyah hopped on the ring apron. Delmi picked up a title belt. However, Vox hit an axe kick on her sister’s neck and got the pin. Good match.

Ashley Vox defeated Delmi Exo at 11:11.

5. DJ Powers vs. Jason Blade. My first time seeing Blade, who is 41 and has a great physique. Cagematch.net records show Blade has only wrestled eight matches this year; the last time he worked 10 matches or more was 2016. (No wonder I didn’t know him.) Powers is literally half of Blade’s age; he rolled to the floor at the bell and stalled. In the ring, Blade hit a dropkick and a deep armdrag, and Powers bailed again. Blade followed and they brawled at ringside. Blade hit a slingshot senton and a Lionsault at 4:30. DJ went to the top rope, but Blade threw him to the mat. DJ pushed the ref into the ropes, causing Blade to fall and be crotched.

DJ stomped on him and kept Blade grounded. I’m really impressed with Blade. Powers tossed him to the floor at 9:00, and the ref began counting out Blade. In the ring, Blade hit a top-rope superplex, but Powers hit a suplex, and they were both down. This has definitely topped my expectations. They got to their knees and traded punches, then forearm strikes while standing. Blade hit a back suplex, then another, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 12:00. Blade went for a gutbuster over his knees, but Powers blocked it. They traded superkicks. Powers got a rollup, leaned forward, and grabbed the ropes for added leverage and scored the cheap pin. That was sharp.

DJ Powers defeated Jason Blade at 12:45.

6. Ben Bishop vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin (w/Oxx Adams). Who is the babyface Bishop is also a seven-footer, and he’s a natural heel. BRG jawed at the crowd, then he rolled to the floor at the bell before locking up. BRG got in the ring and tried a German Suplex, but he couldn’t budge Bishop; Ben dropped him with a slap. Bishop hit some splashes in the corner. They fought to the floor and into the crowd. Ben tossed a beer into Brett’s face at 3:30. In the ring, BRG choked Ben in the ropes. Oxx reached into the ring and struck Ben, too. Ben stood up and dropped Brett with a headbutt.

Brett stomped on him in the corner. He hit a sliding dropkick to the side of Bishop’s head at 5:30. He hit some punches, but it just woke up Ben, who dropped BRG with one forearm strike. Brett hit a chop block to the back of the knee and regained control. Brett hit a top-rope axe handle at 8:00. He came off the top rope, but Bishop grabbed him by the throat. Ben hit a swinging sideslam, and they were both down.

Ben flipped over the top rope, but he ‘skinned the cat’ back in and hit some punches, then a snake-eyes and a Mafia Kick at 9:30. Oxx hopped on the ring apron and Ben punched him. Ben accidentally flattened the ref in the corner! Oxx jumped in and slammed Bishop to the mat. Two old guys (possibly in their 60s) in the crowd jumped in the ring and clotheslined Bishop to the floor, then they hit some blows on BRG! Ben then chokeslammed BRG. The guys were wearing referee T-shirts! They made the three count for the pin. (That can’t possibly be legal, right?) Ben posed with these guys.

Ben Bishop defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin at 11:18.

Final Thoughts: Again, I hadn’t seen Blade before, and based on what I saw, he must have been pretty good in his prime run. Blade-Powers was easily the best match here. I enjoyed the Oxx-Ichiban opener. The main event was fine, and the crowd loved these local guys hopping in the ring and helping Bishop win. This was a fun, short show, clocking in at just 93 minutes.