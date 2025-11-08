West Coast Pro and Prestige Wrestling “Strength Beyond Strength” results: Vetter’s review of Vinnie Massaro vs. Royce Isaacs for the WCPW Title, Kevin Blackwood vs. Judas Icarus for the Prestige Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

West Coast Pro and Prestige Wrestling “Strength Beyond Strength”

Streamed live on YouTube.com

November 7, 2025, in Commerce, California, at The Compound By Dirt Dog

This show aired live and free on YouTube. This is a small, dark room, and the crowd was maybe 150-200. Mike Wexler and Jordan Castle provided commentary. The mic for the ring announcer was awful, cutting out frequently during in-ring introductions; didn’t anyone test this before they went live???? The lighting is below average.

1. “The All Day Krue” Kairo Leon, Aiden Andrews, and Bryce Kouza vs. Jiah Jewell and “Better Together” Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz. The ADK are rookies; I saw them for the first time on a show in September. Kairo and Jewell opened. Jiah is the ‘crazy cajun,’ a mix of Lash LeRoux and Skinner. Kouza and shorter-hair Hadar tied up. Ori Gold (with his Nic Nemeth haircut) battled the bigger Aiden Andrews. Better Together hit stereo dropkicks at 3:30, and their team hugged as Castle said, “You’ve got to give the people what they want!” ADK began working over Hadar in their corner.

Jiah got a hot tag at 7:30, and he hit some punches and a German Suplex. He hit a Tiger Bomb on Kairo, but Aiden made the save. Jiah hit a butterfly suplex on Aiden. Jiah’s team did triple Gator Rolls on the mat, then stereo suplexes on their opponents. Gold got a rollup on Bryce. Aiden hit a slam and Kairo hit a frogsplash. Bryce covered Gold for the pin. A pretty solid tag match. I’ll reiterate that these rookies are clearly well-trained.

Kairo Leon, Aiden Andrews, and Bryce Kouza defeated Jiah Jewell, Ori Gold, and Hadar Horvitz at 10:17.

* The ring announcer now has a mic on a cord, as the wireless one clearly was failing.

2. Alpha Zo vs. Travis Williams. Castle noted that Zo lost his WCPW Golden Gate Title last week. Standing switches to open, and Travis tied up the left arm. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Zo fired back with a T-Bone Suplex for a nearfall. Williams dove through the ropes onto Zo at 5:30. In the ring, Williams hit his handspring-back-clothesline for a nearfall, and he went for a cross-armbreaker, and we got a “Both these guys!” chant. Williams hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Zo hit a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:00. Zo hit a running knee. Williams got a Wheeler Yuta-style rollup, trapping both arms, and scored the flash pin! That was really good for the time given.

Travis Williams defeated Alpha Zo at 8:32.

3. Miko Alana vs. Maya World. Miko is a homegrown talent and she’s decent. Standing switches early on and a standoff. Maya dove through the ropes onto Miko on the floor. In the ring, World hit a stomp to the gut at 1:30 for a nearfall. Alana hit some European Uppercuts and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. She nailed a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 3:30. Maya hit an enzuigiri for a nearfall. She hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 6:00.

Miko hit a tornado DDT, and they were both down. Miko hit a German Suplex and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 8:30. She hit another German Suplex and an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Maya hit a huracanrana and a stunner, then a top-rope Swanton Bomb for the pin. Decent action; Maya has become quite polished in a short amount of time.

Maya World defeated Miko Alana at 10:41.

4. Andrew Cass vs. Adrian Quest for the WCPW Golden Gate Title. This is Cass’s first title defense after beating Alpha Zo for the belt last week. Quest is replacing Jordan Cruz in this one. Again, the talented Cass reminds me a lot of East Coast Ace Jordan Oliver. Standing switches to open; Cass might be a bit bigger. Quest got a flash rollup for a nearfall at 2:00. Cass hit a huracanrana, then another one off the ropes at 4:30. Quest dropkicked him to the floor. Cass hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. In the ring, Quest hit a backbreaker over his knee, and he took control. He hit a second one at 6:30, and he kept Cass grounded.

Adrian hit a gutbuster over his knee for a nearfall at 8:00. Cass hit a Frankensteiner out of the corner and a clothesline and an enzuigiri and a running penalty kick, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 9:30. Quest hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Cass hit a half-nelson suplex, then a swinging faceplant for a nearfall. Quest hit a German Suplex and a Tiger Driver for a nearfall at 11:30. Quest hit a superkick. They fought on the ropes, and Cass shoved him to the mat, then he hit a 450 Splash for the pin. Good action.

Andrew Cass defeated Adrian Quest to retain the WCPW Golden Gate Title at 12:09.

5. Johnnie Robbie vs. Amira for the WCPW Women’s Title. Both women spent time this year on excursion in Japan and both have come back far more polished for it. I’ve noted that Amira wasn’t heavy before but she slimmed down, too. Castle oozed praise of how Amira has “star power.” Standing switches to open, and Castle noted what I just wrote — these two went to Marvelous together and often teamed up on those Japan shows. Robbie hit a huracanrana at 2:00, then a Helluva Kick. Amira hit an armdrag and a flying splash in the corner, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. She dropped Robbie ‘snake-eyes’ and hit a clothesline for a nearfall.

Amira leaned her against the ropes and hit a LOUD chop at 4:30, then a snap suplex for a nearfall. Amira hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall, but she couldn’t hit the World’s Strongest Slam. She locked in a Boston Crab; Robbie reached the ropes at 6:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down, and the crowd chanted “West Coast!” They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Robbie hit a Northern Lights Suplex, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 9:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Amira hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Robbie hit a short-arm clothesline. Robbie hit a running Facewash kick in the corner, then a swinging Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 11:00. Amira hit a German Suplex, then a spinning back fist. Johnnie popped to her feet and hit a superkick! Amira hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall, and Castle called this “one for the ages!” Robbie hit a clothesline, then her step-up Meteora to the back of the head for the pin. A sharp, sharp match; the familiarity between these two really comes across.

Johnnie Robbie defeated Amira to retain the WCPW Women’s Title at 12:13.

* A 23-minute intermission was not edited out.

6. “Crush Boys” Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander vs. “The Young Dead” Vishnu Akali and Michael Mori for the WCPW Tag Team Titles. I saw Akali for the first time last week, and I’ve only seen Mori two or three times; Castle said that Charlie and Titus trained these rookies. Again, Charlie and Titus have spent a bulk of 2025 in Japan. Titus and Mori opened, with Alexander targeting the left arm. Castle said Titus just completed his sixth tour of Japan. Titus hit a basement dropkick at 1:30. Charlie hit a leg lariat on Vishnu. Titus hit a kneedrop on Vishnu’s elbow and worked the rookie over.

Titus hit a dropkick at 3:30 and celebrated. He hit a stiff kick to Vishnu’s spine. Charlie hit the Cosmic Swirl (standing corkscrew splash) on Vishnu at 5:30. Charlie hit a moonsault by launching off Titus’ chest. Nice. Mori got a hot tag at 7:00, and he hit some dropkicks. Mori is really thin and lanky; he got a Victory Roll for a nearfall. Charlie hit a running Shooting Starboy Press, then a Pele Kick at 8:30. Titus hit a Lethal Injection. Charlie hit a moonsault to the floor on Mori. In the ring, TItus hit a running knee to pin Vishnu. Solid match; the rookies are solid.

Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander defeated Vishnu Akali and Michael Mori to retain the WCPW Tag Team Titles at 9:04.

* Travis Williams joined Castle on commentary.

7. Kevin Blackwood vs. Judas Icarus for the Prestige World Title. Blackwood won the belt from Icarus, so this is a rematch. Good reversals early on, and they fought to the floor. Judas hit an enzuigiri on the apron, but Kevin dropped him back-first on the apron at 3:30; Kevin rolled him into the ring and got a nearfall. Kevin hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Judas hit a spear and a back-body drop. Kevin hit a standing powerbomb and a running knee for a nearfall at 10:30. Judas hit an inverted suplex, dropping Blackwood face-first at 12:00 for a nearfall.

Judas applied a headlock on the mat and cranked back on the neck, but Kevin reached the ropes. They traded rollups. Blackwood hit a doublestomp to the chest. Icarus hit a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall at 14:00, then he spun Blackwood to the mat and again cranked back on his head. Blackwood tapped out where Icarus saw it, but the ref did not, and Icarus let go of the hold! The commentators were livid at Kevin’s trickery. Blackwood suplexed him into the corner, hit the Helluva Kick, and a top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone for the pin. Castle was audibly disgusted.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Judas Icarus to retain the Prestige World Title at 15:34.

* Vinny Massaro came to the ring, title belt around his waist. The mic was still going in and out. He’s about to defend the title for the first time. Who is his opponent? Vinnie said his scheduled opponent, Isaiah Broner, couldn’t make it due to travel issues. So, he’s challenging anyone in the back! The replacement is Royce Isaacs!

8. Vinny Massaro vs. Royce Isaacs for the WCPW Title. They immediately tied up on the mat. Royce hit a shoulder tackle at 3:30. Massaro hit a leg lariat. Castle just noted that Royce came from a different show in the area, so this is his second match in a matter of an hour or so. They brawled to the floor and through the crowd at 6:00. In the ring, Massaro hit a T-Bone Suplex at 8:30, and they were both down. He hit a brainbuster and an elbow drop for a nearfall. Isaacs hit a rolling elbow, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 11:00, and he kept Massaro grounded. Vinnie hit a running Air Raid Crash for a nearfall. Royce hit a German Suplex. He tied Massaro in a Crossface. Massaro nailed the Snoring Elbow (discus elbow strike) for the pin. Solid match, and a good last-minute replacement.

Vinny Massaro defeated Royce Isaacs to retain the WCPW Title at 13:44.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. Robbie-Amira was really good and earned the best match. I’ll go with the Blackwood-Judas rematch for second, then Williams-Alpha Zo earned third. The main event was adequate. The rookies across the show were all quite solid. A reminder that this is free on YouTube.