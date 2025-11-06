TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, last week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown grades, Ken Patera, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Nick Aldis, Fred Yehi, Sky Low Low

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show is billed as Open Fight Night. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). My audio reviews will resume when Impact airs live next Thursday.

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Jake Barnett gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 43 percent of the vote. A finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ken Patera is 82.

-Hiroyo Matsumoto is 39.

-Nick Aldis is 39.

-Fred Yehi is 32.

-The late Sky Low Low (a/k/a Marcel Gauthier) died at age 70 on November 6, 1998.