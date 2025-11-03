WWE Raw in Rio Rancho, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Dawn Marie, Zeuxis, Fred Rosser, Wes Lee, LA Knight, Billy Gunn, Gabbi Tuft

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, at the Rio Rancho Event Center. The show includes the fallout from Saturday Night’s Main Event. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from Raw in Rio Rancho, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Houston, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Greenville, and Saturday’s live Collision in Houston. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Dawn Marie is 55 today.

-Zeuxis is 37 today.

-Ariane Andrew, who worked as Cameron in WWE, is 37 today.

-Metalik is 37 today.

-Andrade El Idolo (Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza) is 36 today.

-The late Bronislau “Bronko” Nagurski was born on November 3, 1908. He died at age 81 on January 7, 1990.

-Yoshinari Ogawa turned 59 on Sunday.

-Sharmell Sullivan-Huffman turned 55 on Sunday.

-Cliff Compton, who worked as Domino in WWE, turned 46 on Sunday.

-Fred Rosser turned 46 on Sunday.. He worked as Darren Young in WWE.

-Harv of the Bollywood Boyz (Harvinder Sihra) turned 37 on Sunday.. He worked as Samir Singh in WWE.

-Wes Lee (Deveon Aiken) turned 31 on Sunday. He will likely revert to his Dezmond Xavier name after being released from his NXT deal.

-Fabulous Moolah (Mary Lillian Ellison) died on November 2, 2007, at age 84.

-Billy Gunn (Monty “Kip” Sopp) turned 62 on Saturday.

-Gabbi Tuft, who worked as Tyler Reks in WWE, turned 47 on Saturday.

-LA Knight (Shaun Ricker) turned 43 on Saturday.

-The late, great Bobby Heenan (Raymond Louis Heenan) was born on November 1, 1944. He died on September 17, 2017, following a long battle with throat cancer.