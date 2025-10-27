Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: A LEGO deathmatch, Junior Benito vs. Bear Bronson for the C*4 World Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just one or two matches from each show that interest me. The reality is, I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out 10 matches from across four different recent indy shows.

Inter Species Wrestling, “Cannonbrawl” in Kahnawake, Quebec, on Oct 18, 2025 (IWTV)

As the show’s title suggests, this was another fundraiser event for Jeff Cannonball, who has ALS. Kahnawake is located on the south side of the Montreal metro area; several of these wrestlers competed in nearby Ottawa a day earlier for C*4 Wrestling. This is a plain, white room; I think I’ve seen a show from this venue before. The lights were on, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 80. This was a 10-match show, but I was only interested in four of them.

Kennedi Hardcastle vs. Addy Starr in a LEGO deathmatch. I haven’t seen Kennedi compete most of this year, and the commentators noted her absence and that this is her return to wrestling. (Her cagematch bio says she last wrestled in March.) I don’t think I’ve seen Addy before. Addy has bright orange hair, and she wore a denim blue vest. The commentators noted a prior match, which is why I tuned in — at a show three years ago, Kennedi shattered a big LEGO Millennium Falcon, and the crowd acted in horror. (It was a pretty viral clip.) They brawled on the floor.

In the ring, Kennedi hit a senton for a nearfall at 3:00. Kennedi dumped a huge bag of blocks on the mat, then she choked Addy with the bag. They brawled on the pile of LEGOs, and a Russian Leg Sweep hurt them both; Kennedi got a nearfall at 8:00. Kennedi hit a crossbody block in the corner. Kennedi slammed Addy back-first on the blocks and got a nearfall at 11:30. Addy shoved several LEGOs into Kennedi’s mouth, then hit a sliding clothesline and got the pin. A fun hardcore match that didn’t really get violent, either.

Addy Starr defeated Kennedi Hardcastle in a LEGO deathmatch at 13:12.

Junior Benito vs. Bear Bronson for the C*4 World Title. Benito retained his title 24 hours earlier in a stellar bout with Kevin Blackwood. They locked up, and Bronson easily shoved the smaller Benito to the mat. Bear rolled to the floor to give a quick kiss to his wife, Gabby Forza. Back in the ring, they traded standing switches. Benito dove to the floor on him at 4:30. In the ring, Bronson hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall, and he took control. He hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 7:30. Benito hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Bronson hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:00, and he hit some loud chops. Benito hit a sunset flip powerbomb out of the corner, then a spin kick and a frogsplash for the pin. A really good bout.

Junior Benito defeated Bear Bronson to retain the C*4 World Title at 12:57.

Macrae Martin vs. Ricky Shane Page vs. Will Kroos vs. Evil Uno for the King of Crazy Title. UK star Kroos sure packed in a lot of dates in a short tour here. The commentators noted how big some of these guys are. Kroos easily shoved Evil Uno to the mat. On the floor, RSP shoved Kroos into the ring post at 1:30. Ricky has cut his hair short, and he suddenly looks like he’s in his mid-40s. In the ring, Macrae hit an enzuigiri on Page. Kroos hit some splashes into opposite corners. He bodyslammed Macrae onto Uno, then he hit a senton onto both of them at 3:30, and that popped the commentators.

Kroos hit a Mafia Kick on Page. Those two got up and traded forearm strikes. Uno and Macrae worked together to suplex Kroos at 6:00. Uno hit a DDT on RSP for a nearfall. Kroos caught Martin and bodyslammed him, then hit a Tiger Driver for a nearfall. Kroos hit a Pounce on Martin, but Macrae rebounded off the ropes and hit a Spider Kick! Macrae hit another Spider Kick on RSP for the pin. Good big-man action; they got a lot of offense in.

Macrae Martin defeated Ricky Shane Page, Evil Uno, and Will Kroos to retain the King of Crazy title at 7:36.

Marcus Mathers vs. Austin Luke for the IWTV World Title. Again, Luke is similar to AEW’s Pac. The commentators noted that these two are familiar foes, and they immediately traded quick reversals on the mat. (A quick check of cagematch says they have shared a ring 60 times! Wow!) Mathers won their last singles match in May. They sped it up, and Luke got a few rollups for nearfalls, and they had a standoff at 3:00. Mathers knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and he hit a flying forearm and his mule kick for a nearfall.

Luke hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor at 5:00. Mathers hit a running penalty kick on the ring apron. In the ring, Austin stomped on the left knee and took control. Mathers went to the floor to recover; he got back in, but Luke kept targeting the damaged leg and worked over the knee. He applied a half-crab at 8:30. Mathers hit a top-rope crossbody block, and they were both down. Mathers hit some leg lariats and a second-rope fadeaway stunner, then a German Suplex for a nearfall at 10:30.

Mathers now cranked on the left leg and kept Luke grounded. Luke flipped him to the floor, then he hit a flip dive to the floor on Mathers. In the ring, Luke hit a top-rope frogsplash for a nearfall, and they were both down at 13:00, and the crowd rallied for Mathers. Luke spiked Mathers’ head into the mat. They went to the floor, where Mathers hit a Tombstone piledriver at 15:00. They both dove into the ring before a count-out. They struggled to get to their feet, but they traded forearm strikes and chops.

Mathers snapped Luke’s leg across his shoulder; Luke hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall, and they were both down at 18:00. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the face. Luke nailed a roundhouse kick to the head! Luke went for a Go To Sleep-style move, but Mathers caught Austin’s leg. Mathers hit his own Go To Sleep, then his fisherman’s buster for the pin. That was really, really good. I’m not surprised to see that from Mathers, but that’s as good a match as I’ve ever seen from Luke.

Marcus Mathers defeated Austin Luke to retain the IWTV World Title at 19:07.

(I’ll note here that Mathers lost this belt about 48 hours later to Ryan Clancy at Wrestling Open in a must-see matchup.)

Freelance Wrestling, “No Rest For The Wicked” in Chicago, Illinois, at Logan Square Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 (IWTV)

This is an attractive ballroom that they always pack with 300 or so fans; it looks and sounds great.

“Sinner & Saint” Travis Williams and Judas Icarus vs. “White Meat” Robbie Reeves and Stone Ambrose. Sinner & Saint have been on quite the nationwide tour of late. I’ve seen the two youngsters a few times here, and they are alright, and the commentators noted it’s the biggest match of their young careers. Robbie is pretty thick with floppy black hair; he looks like he’s 19 and probably played high school football. Ambrose acts like he thinks he’s a dog, so he started on all fours, but Judas stomped on his fingers, and we’re underway. Stone hit a huracanrana. Robbie got in and hit a senton. Judas teased Ambrose with a tennis ball. (I just don’t know how you get over doing a gimmick where you think you’re a dog.)

Judas and Travis hit stereo kicks in the corner on Ambrose and got a nearfall at 2:30. The heels threw the tennis balls into the crowd and got booed, and they kept Ambrose in their corner. Stone bit Travis. Reeves got in and brawled with Judas. Stone hit a release German Suplex on Travis at 5:30. Reeves spun Williams from his shoulders to the mat for a nearfall. (A commentator called it a Torture Rack Bomb, and I like that!) Judas got in and hit a senton. Travis hit a brainbuster. Travis accidentally hit Judas! Stone hit a Code Red on Williams, but Judas hit a frogsplash on Stone. Williams hit his Angel’s Wings faceplant on Stone, and Judas covered him for the pin. A sharp match; the kids delivered in their big opportunity.

Travis Williams and Judas Icarus defeated Robbie Reeves and Stone Ambrose at 7:39.

Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. “Home Cooking” Dan the Dad and Kody Lane for the Freelance Tag Team Titles. They shoved each other as they entered the ring, and that turned into forearm strikes, and we’re underway! Bang nailed a flip dive to the floor on Dan. In the ring, Kody hit a Lionsault Press onto both Bang & Matthews. Kody hit a clothesline into the corner on Bang. Matthews, then Bang, hit frogsplashes on Kody for a nearfall at 2:00. They worked over Lane and kept him in their corner. Dan hit a Doomsday Crossbody Block on Bang at 4:30, then some jab punches to the jaw. Bang hit a spin kick to Dan’s head, but then Dan hit a spinebuster for a nearfall.

Davey hit a handspring-back-elbow and a leg lariat in the corner on Dan. They hit their top-rope team doublestomp on Dan’s back for a nearfall at 6:30. Davey hit the Spears Tower, then the top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall, but Kody hit a senton to break up the pin. Davey hit a pop-up clothesline on Kody. Dan hit a DDT on Davey. Kody hit his Lionsault on Bang for a believable nearfall at 8:00, and this crowd was going nuts, as all four were down, and we got a “Freelance Wrestling!” chant. Dan removed his belt and was going to swat Davey, but August hit an enzuigiri on Dan to stop him. August then grabbed the belt, but Kody kicked August.

Kody hit a dive through the ropes onto Bang. In the ring, the ref’s pants got yanked down for some humor. Kody hit a top-rope senton for a nearfall, but the ref was out of position as he was getting himself dressed at 10:30. On the floor, Kody whipped Bang into the guardrail. Kody ran across the apron and hit a senton onto Bang, who was across the guardrail, rightfully earning a “Holy shit!” chant. Heel manager James Russo came to ringside and he tossed brass knuckles to August Matthews, but August tossed them aside. August rolled up Dan for the pin, but he was in the ropes while getting the pin. The babyface commentator protested that Matthews still cheated.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated Kody Lane and Dan the Dad to retain the Freelance Tag Team Titles at 12:39.

Viral Pro “Trick or Trauma” Augusta, Georgia, on October 11, 2025 (IWTV)

I really like the setup here. The lights are low but they have a pretty good entrance area, and the ring was well-lit. This was in a gym, and the bleachers are packed; there might be 500 fans here.

Airica Demia vs. “The Cannibal” Savannah Evans for the VPW Women’s Title. Savannah, of course, had a run in TNA and she’s really tall. Green-haired, second-generation wrestler Demia is 20, and I’ve compared her to Bille Starkz as they are roughly the same age and height and body size. Her character is a superhero. Savannah has really dark eye makeup and looks a bit like a zombie today; I don’t know if this is a new look for her, or if it’s just for the Halloween-themed show, but I’ll reiterate that her nickname here is “The Cannibal.” Evans hit a big boot at the bell and a German Suplex, then another one.

Savannah hit some shoulder thrusts into the ribs in the corner and some loud chops. Evans hit a bodyslam at 2:00; Demia hasn’t landed a blow yet. Evans hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall. Demia nailed an Eat D’Feat and a Helluva Kick. She hit a diving European Uppercut to the back for a nearfall at 5:30. Demia swung and missed; Evans slammed her hard to the mat and got the pin! Really good for the time given. Demia held the title for one year even before losing it here.

Savannah Evans defeated Airica Demia to win the VPW Women’s Title at 6:07.

Alexander Lev vs. Chip Day vs. Jackson Drake vs. Sean Legacy. This was the main event, with two WWE ID prospects involved. I saw Lev just once, last winter, in a match against The Infantry. Lev has short, floppy dark hair, and he’s a heel. I don’t think I’ve seen Chip; he has short, curly hair and looks a bit like a chubbier MJF. The crowd was 100% behind Legacy. They all fought at the bell, and Lev nailed a dive through the ropes onto everyone. In the ring, Sean hit an Atomic Drop on each of the three guys, then kicked each opponent in the spine and a standing moonsault. Jackson hit a running Shooting Star Press. He hit a spin kick on Day’s chest at 2:30.

Day hit a missile dropkick on Drake. Legacy dropped Lev with a superkick, then he dropkicked Day. Lev hit a backbreaker over his knee on Jackson. Lev hit a DDT on Drake at 4:30. Day hit a second-rope Meteora on Lev. Lev hit a brainbuster on Chip for a nearfall. Legacy and Drake traded kicks. Drake hit a Canadian Destroyer, but Legacy immediately hit a basement dropkick and everyone was down at 7:00. Legacy hit his Shambles (twisting neckbreaker) on Drake. However, Lev got an inside cradle on Day for the pin! I was impressed with what I saw here from Lev.

Alexander Lev defeated Chip Day, Jackson Drake, and Sean Legacy at 8:57.

* Legacy cut a really good babyface promo, thanking the crowd for coming out.

TWE “October Rust,” Red Bank, Tennessee, on Oct. 11, 2025 (IWTV)

This is their dark, awkward-shaped building that looks like an underground military bunker, and the ring is pushed up against one wall, with most fans seated on opposite sides of the ring. The crowd was shockingly small tonight; there might only be 30 people here, possibly fewer.

Darian Bengston vs. Saul Wright. This was early in the show. Darian is one of the top guys in this region, and he’s been competing all across the eastern half of the country of late, so I’m checking out this match for him. I haven’t seen Saul before. Saul looks like a heavy southern hillbilly in an untucked plaid shirt. I’ll compare his gimmick to Trevor Murdoch’s WWE run. Darian ducked to the floor and ran around the ring, and Saul got winded chasing him.

In the ring, Darian couldn’t move him with a shoulder tackle. Saul hit a running crossbody block at 3:00 but was winded. Saul whipped Darian into a corner and was in control. He hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 5:00. Darian dove through the ropes onto Saul and his cornerman, Collin. Darian whipped Collin into the wall. In the ring, Darian hit a spin kick in the corner, then a top-rope Whisper In the Wind (corkscrew cannonball) for the pin. I enjoyed that.

Darian Bengston defeated Saul Wright at 6:22.

“4825” Jameson Shook and Jaden Newman vs. “Northern Thunder” London Lightning and Storm Ryder for the IWTV Tag Team Titles. London is an impressive, young Canadian kid who has spent most of his summer in Tennessee and Georgia. I saw the tall, muscular Storm for the first time a month ago; with his long dark hair, he looks like a 20-year-old Adam Bomb. The challengers definitely have the height advantage. Ryder and Newman opened. The champs wishboned his legs. London hit a plancha to the floor at 2:30. In the ring, the challengers worked over Jaden in their corner. Ryder choked him in the ropes as they kept Newman grounded. Jameson got in and hit a senton on Ryder at 6:30.

The champs hit a team kick-and-bodyslam on Ryder for a nearfall. Northern Thunder hit a Magic Killer for a nearfall, but Newman made the save. All four got in, removed their wrist tape, and traded punches. London clotheslined Jameson to the floor. The challengers hit a team Spinebuster on Newman for a believable nearfall. Jameson dropped London snake-eyes in the corner. Newman hit a Doomsday Blockbuster to pin Ryder. That was a pretty good tag match.

Jameson Shook and Jaden Newman defeated London Lightning and Storm Ryder to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles at 10:19.

Final Thoughts: Unsurprisingly, that Mathers-Austin Luke match was a standout. There is a reason Mathers has a WWE ID contract, and it’s because he’s already wrestled in more than 100 matches this year and delivers head-turning action wherever he goes. The Bronson-Benito match was second best of these 10, and the Shook/Jameson tag was pretty good for third. I really liked what I saw across these four shows, but the reality is I didn’t have time to watch all four events.