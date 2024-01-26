Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Kazuchika Okada, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers, Mustafa Ali video, Jordynne Grace vs. Trinity for the Knockouts Title, Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesJASON POWELL VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Hits

Kazuchika Okada, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. “The System” Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards: Hell froze over again. Okada made his return to the company that inexplicably booked him as Okato. This had to be the icing on the cake for Scott D’Amore, who worked hard to repair the severely damaged relationship between TNA and New Japan Pro Wrestling. The match was strong and it was fun to see Okada on TNA television again after all these years. I’m still not sold on The System as a faction and they continue to lack chemistry as characters, but maybe they will grow on me.

Mustafa Ali: The show closing video set the table for Ali’s debut with the company. The politician gimmick that he did in this video and in a recent NJPW video is nothing special, but I am really looking forward to seeing how he does outside WWE.

Jordynne Grace vs. Trinity for the Knockouts Title: A quality follow-up to their impressive match at Hard To Kill. The end result was predictable given the rumors that Trinity is on her way out. If this was it, she closed out her run with the company on a high note. Trinity’s entire run with TNA really exceeded my expectations.

Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz: A nice win for Nemeth in his first TNA match. They also set up his next match by having Trey Miguel interfere in the match. Nemeth is off to a strong start in TNA.

Chris Bey vs. Kevin Knight: A solid television match that set up the post match angle with the Grizzled Young Veterans attacking Bey and Ace Austin to set up the best of three series for the tag team titles.

Dirty Dango and Oleg Prudius vs. Dante King and Damian Drake: A cute heel gimmick with Prudius doing all the work before Dango tagged in and took the pin. I miss Dango’s long promos.

Killer Kelly and Masha Slammovich vs. Dani Luna and Jody Threat: A bounce back win for the MK Ultra duo after they lost the Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Hard To Kill. I’m still not a fan of having them lose the belts. I feel that Rosemary and Havok chasing Kelly and Slamovich for the titles would have been the better approach.

TNA Impact Misses

None: I wasn’t wowed by anything on this episode like I was last week when Josh Alexander beat Will Ospreay in the main event. Rather, it was just a consistently good show from start to finish.