Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Super Battle” results: Vetter’s review of Adam Priest vs. Jake Something in a cage match for the DPW Title, Miracle Generation vs. Violence is Forever vs. GYV in a ladder match for the DPW Tag Titles

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Super Battle”

Available via DPWondemand.com

October 19, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Grady Cole Center

I consider Deadlock Pro to have the best top-to-bottom shows on the indy scene today — it is as close to 2004-era classic ROH as you’ll find. The lighting was great, the production quality is great, and the commentary team of Rich Bocchini, Veda Scott, and Caprice Coleman is fantastic. This is a huge crowd, too, perhaps 450-500.

* A video package aired to open the show.

1. BK Westbrook, Bojack, and Morgan Dash vs. Trevor Lee and “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams. Dash is the newer guy here; he’s a tremendous high-flyer, but might be shorter than 5’0″. I’ve compared BK to a heel Adam Cole in style and mannerisms. Lots of heel heat for Lee; he opened against Dash, and he held his hand high in the sky to make fun of Dash’s size. Morgan tried to tie up Trevor’s left arm, and he hit an armdrag. The 350-pounder Bojack got in and hit a shoulder tackle on Icarus for a nearfall. Bojack tossed Dash onto Icarus, then he hit a massive senton on Icarus.

Dash hit some more armdrags on Sinner & Saint. Icarus hit a release German Suplex on Dash at 5:30, and the heels took control. Icarus hit a bodyslam for a nearfall. Lee hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Williams hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Bojack and BK were yanked off the apron, so they weren’t there for the hot tag. Dash hit a flipping move and hit a faceplant on Lee. BK got the hot tag at 9:00, and he hit some clotheslines on the heels. Bojack tagged in and cleared the ring, hitting uranages on the heels, and a fallaway slam on Judas, then a Falcon Arrow on Lee for a nearfall at 11:00.

Bojack got both Icarus and Williams on his shoulders, but Lee made the save. The heels all hit forearm strikes on Bojack. They all piled on Bojack for a nearfall. Dash jumped in and hit some blows and an impressive huracanrana on Lee for a nearfall at 13:00. Lee dropped Dash snake-eyes. Lee hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall on Dash. Judas hit a senton on BK. BK hit a superkick on Travis Williams and a clothesline on Icarus. BK nailed a dive to the floor on Lee at 15:00 and those two fought to the back! Bojack hit the Bojack Driver (sit-out piledriver) on Judas, and Dash immediately hit an impressive top-rope Shooting Star Press to pin Judas. That’s how you start a show!

Bojack, BK Westbrook, and Morgan Dash defeated Trevor Lee, Travis Williams, and Judas Icarus at 15:32.

2. Hyan and Lena Kross vs. Emersyn Jayne and Dani Luna. This is the debut here for UK star Jayne; she has toured the U.S. in recent weeks (and was in a live JCW show at the same time this taped DPW show was airing!) She opened against 6’1″ Australian star Lena (who also was on that live JCW show!) Emersyn hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Hyan and Luna fought on the floor. In the ring, Hyan hit a running knee in the corner on Jayne for a nearfall at 3:00 and she repeatedly stomped on Emersyn in the corner. The heels worked together to beat down Jayne and keep her in their corner.

Jayne hit a second-rope flying knee on Kross at 5:00. Luna got the hot tag and hit a clothesline on Hyan, then a suplex, then a missile dropkick and a fallaway slam. She hit a fallaway slam on Kross, tossing her onto Hyan, then she hit a powerbomb on Kross for a nearfall at 7:00. Caprice noted that Kross probably hasn’t been hit by too many powerbombs. Luna hit a clothesline as Emersyn was hitting a German Suplex, and they got a nearfall. Emersyn hit a Falcon Arrow. Hyan hit a faceplant on Emersyn for a nearfall. Dani and Hyan got up and traded forearm strikes.

Luna hit a Mafia Kick. Lena hit a clothesline on Dani. Lena accidentally hit Hyan! Emersyn hit her sliding German Suplex in the ropes (she really didn’t connect). Hyan hit a spear on Emersyn. Lena hit a sit-out powerbomb on Emersyn for a believable nearfall, then a shoulder-breaker over her knee for a nearfall at 10:30, but Dani made the save. Kross hit a running knee on Luna for a nearfall. Hyan accidentally hit a spear on Kross! Emersyn dove to the floor on Kross. Dani hit a German Suplex out of the ropes on Hyan, dumping her on her head, then Dani nailed the Luna Landing (modified DVD) for the pin. Hard-hitting match.

Dani Luna and Emersyn Jayne defeated Hyan and Lena Kross at 11:53.

* Backstage, BK Westbrook, Bojack, and Morgan Dash celebrated their win. BK wants some DPW gold.

3. Manny Lo vs. Leon Slater. Manny is the ‘disrespectful young kid’ who is headed down the wrong path. A massive pop for Slater. Standing switches to open. Leon hit some chops and a Rewind Kick, then a handspring-back-elbow at 2:00 that sent Manny to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Leon hit a huracanrana and a plancha to the floor. Manny shoved Slater off the apron, and Leon crashed against the guardrail at 3:30. Leon rolled back into the ring, but Manny stomped on the injured ribs and was booed. They got up and traded chops, but Manny bodyslamed Leon over the top rope to the floor.

Manny put Leon in a Torture Rack, dropped him stomach-first on the top rope, then a dive over the ropes onto Leon on the floor. (Two near botches in that one sentence that Manny corrected. Good job.) Leon dove into the ring at 6:00 to avoid a countout. Leon hit a slingshot stunner, and they were both down. Leon hit a running Mafia Kick and a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 7:30.

Leon hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Leon tried to hit a Styles Clash, but Manny escaped. Manny hit a spin kick to the head at 9:30. Manny hit a gutbuster over his knee, then a twisting Crucifix Bomb for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Leon hit a Mafia Kick and a kick to the side of the head. Leon hit the Styles Clash, then the Swanton 450 Splash for the pin. That match was a blast, but there was never any doubt who was winning. Manny showed he belongs in this tier.

Leon Slater defeated Manny Lo at 12:07.

* A video package aired of the Battle of the Best women’s tournament, won by Queen Aminata. She earned a title shot with the win! We then heard from defending champ Nicole “It’s wine o’clock somewhere” Matthews. A really good preview video.

4. Nicole Matthews vs. Queen Aminata for the DPW Women’s World Title. This is a first-time-ever matchup. A feeling-out process to open; Nicole has the height and weight advantage. Rich said this is her fourth title defense. Nicole rolled to the floor at 2:00 to regroup, and we had the obligatory Caprice singing “she’s a queen to me!” Back in the ring, Aminita tried to hit the Devil’s Kiss faceplants, but Matthews avoided it. Seconds later, Aminita hit the Devil’s Kisses at 4:00, and Matthews went to the floor again. So, Aminata hit a running penalty kick on the apron, and they brawled around ringside.

In the ring, they traded chops. Matthews tied up the legs and leaned back at 7:30, but Amina eventually got to the ropes. Aminata hit some clotheslines and a snap suplex at 9:00, and we got a “new champ!” chant. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Aminta applied a Rings of Saturn double armbar, but Mathews got a foot on the ropes at 11:30. Nicole applied a half-crab, and she turned her body to pull back on Aminata’s head. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Matthews hit a chop block on the knee; Aminata hit a hard forearm strike, and they both were down at 14:00.

Matthews hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Aminata hit an Air Raid Crash. They fought on the ropes, and Matthews hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall, then a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 16:00. Matthews got her bottle of wine and tried to spit it in her face, but Aminata hit a headbutt. Aminata hit a running knee to the head as Matthews was against the ropes and scored the pin! New champion! A very good match.

Queen Aminata defeated Nicole Matthews to win the DPW Women’s Title at 16:44.

* Dani Luna came to the ring, got in, and confronted Queen Aminata, making it clear she wants a title shot. They shook hands. Nicole rolled into the ring and cracked her wine bottle over the back of Dani’s head! Emersyn Jayne ran to the ring and brawled with Matthews! Hyan and Lena Kross also now returned to the ring, and they stomped on Jayne!

* A nice preview video aired for the next match. (These are among the many little things that DPW does so well that makes them the best indy out there.)

5. LaBron Kozone vs. Calvin Tankman for the DPW National Title. Again, Kozone is like an older Trick Williams, and he’s had a fantastic 2025. They stood toe-to-toe and jawed before the bell; Tankman made clear he has respect for the champ. Veda said Kozone has had 11 title defenses. An intense lockup to open, and the heavier Tankman shoved him to the mat. Tankman hit a flying shoulder tackle that knocked Tankman down at 1:30, and Calvin rolled to the floor to regroup. They traded blows at ringside. Kozone tried a dive, but Tankman caught him and threw him into the ring post. Tankman hit a vertical powerbomb against the guardrails at 3:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

In the ring, Tankman was in charge, and he hit a big bodyslam. Kozone got up and hit some forearm strikes, but he couldn’t lift Calvin; Calvin hit another bodyslam, but he missed a splash to the mat at 5:30. Kozone hit a suplex into the corner, and they were both down. LaBron went for a senton, but Tankman got his knees up to block it. Calvin tried a crossbody block, but Kozone caught and slammed him for a nearfall at 7:30. LaBron hit a Ballgame clothesline that sent Tankman through the ropes to the floor. In the ring, Tankman hit a hard back elbow, but Kozone hit an enzuigiri.

Tankman hit a pop-up spinning back elbow, a powerbomb, and a diving forearm! Calvin hit the Tankman Driver (sit-out piledriver) for a believable nearfall at 10:00. They fought in the corner and Tankman flipped Kozone to the mat, then hit a moonsault for a nearfall! Kozone hit a clothesline to the back of the head and a forearm to the side of the head, then a Ballgame clothesline for the pin. Every bit as hard-hitting as we all expected. Veda said that was the hardest challenge Kozone has faced yet. They shook hands and hugged.

LaBron Kozone defeated Calvin Tankman to retain the DPW National Title at 12:24.

* Another nice video package aired to set up the next match. It is well-known that Erick Stevens and Roderick Strong are best friends, but Stevens has challenged him because “iron sharpens iron” and he needs the push from Strong to bring out his very best. Roderick said it has been 15 years since they last wrestled each other! Again, Stevens is now in his mid-40s and was retired for three years but returned earlier this year.

6. Roderick Strong vs. Erick Stevens. Caprice noted he never fought Erick; that’s a bit surprising, as they were in ROH at roughly the same time. We had a “Holy shit!” chant at the bell, before they even touched! They immediately traded intense, quick reversals on the mat. “They are wrestling!” Caprice said. They got up, and Stevens threw him back to the mat. Stevens hit a dive through the ropes and crashed onto Strong at 3:00. They traded loud chops at ringside. Strong nailed a backbreaker across the guardrail, with Stevens falling head-first into the crowd, earning a “holy shit!” chant. They got in the ring and traded forearm strikes, and Strong hit a suplex for a nearfall at 5:30.

Strong hit a dropkick for a nearfall and kept Stevens grounded in a headlock. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Stevens hit a powerslam into the corner at 10:00 and some running back elbows, then a back suplex for a nearfall. Stevens hit an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall at 11:30. Strong hit a jumping knee in the corner, then a swinging faceplant and a standing powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down, and we got a “both these guys!” chant. Strong hit a top-rope superplex, but Stevens hit a uranage and a clothesline, then a Doctor Bomb for a nearfall at 14:00. They got up and traded chops with Stevens winning the exchange. Strong hit a jumping knee and his version of a Lumbar Check for the pin. Excellent.

Roderick Strong defeated Erick Stevens at 15:24.

* Strong got on the mic and thanked DPW “for allowing this to happen.” Strong told Stevens how proud he is of him. Bryan Keith came to the ring! He got a loud “welcome back!” chant, too. Keith tipped his hat to Stevens, turned, and left. Intrigue! Certainly looks like Stevens has his next opponent.

7. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King vs. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson in a ladder match for the DPW Tag Team Titles. This was supposed to be a four-way, but the Workhorsemen were apparently injured and unable to participate. They all looked up at the belts dangling from the ceiling, then they all started brawling. Garrini hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee on Kyon at 1:30. ViF and GYV traded forearm strikes. MG clotheslined the Vets to the floor, then Kylon hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on all four opponents. The MG got a ladder and struck Ku with it.

Waller bodyslammed Garrini onto the side of the ladder at 4:00. Drake hit an enzuigiri on Ku, and he tried climbing, but Kylon pulled him down. Gibson and Waller fought on top of the ladder, but Garrini knocked them down. ViF started to climb two ladders, but the Vets also got on the ladders; the MG tipped them over at 6:30. The MG hit a team powerbomb on Ku on a horizontal ladder. The Vets hit a team spike piledriver onto the floor on Ku at 9:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Everyone brawled on the floor. The MG hit stereo frog splashes off the top of the ladders onto the Vets, lying on tables below at 11:30, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

ViF set up ladders in the ring, but they kept beating up Kylon. They hit the Chasing the Dragon combo, using a ladder to strike Kylon before the brainbuster at 13:30. Dustin hit a Lethal Injection on Ku. Garrini hit a Package Piledriver on Waller onto a horizontal ladder, elevated off the ground, and the ladder buckled at 15:30. The Vets and ViF again brawled. The Vets hit each of them with a ladder. They sandwiched them in the ladder and hit it with chairs. The Vets started to climb, but the ladder started to buckle, and we got a rare “Please be careful!” chant. Gibson and King fought on top of the buckling ladder; some refs tried to stabilize it. Drake got his scarf, and he choked Kylon with it! Waller hit a springboard stunner on Gibson. Even while being choked, Kylon pulled down the belts! “What a match!” Caprice said.

“Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated “Violence is Vorever” Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku and “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in a ladder match to retain the DPW Tag Team Titles at 19:23.

* We had a video package to set up the main event! Of course, because this didn’t air live, the cage was set up once the montage was over.

8. Adam Priest vs. Jake Something in a steel cage match for the DPW World Title. This is a mesh chain-link cage, like what you would have on your fence at home. It’s not the wider bars or beams used in an old-school blue WWE cage. (I do find it harder to see into the cage with this style, and we do not have a cameraman inside the cage.) Adam immediately tried to climb the walls to escape. Jake repeatedly threw him into the cage wall. Veda noted that this *does* have the escape-the-cage stipulation. Jake rubbed Priest’s face back-and-forth into the cage at 2:30. Jake hit a series of clotheslines as Priest was against the cage. Jake leapt, but Priest moved, so Jake crashed into the cage. Jake hit a fallaway slam, tossing Priest into the cage.

Priest applied a hammerlock on the mat at 4:30 and kept Jake grounded. He switched to a half-crab. Jake hit a hard forearm strike to escape, and he hit a Death Valley Driver, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Priest went for a low blow, but Jake blocked it, and Jake hit the Into The Void (Black Hole Slam). Trevor Lee ran to ringside and tried to climb the cage, but Jake knocked him off immediately. Lee struck Jake with a chairshot to the back that clearly had a lot of impact. Lee tossed a chair into the ring for Priest. Andrew Everett and several babyfaces ran to ringside, and they carried Lee to the back at 9:00.

Priest CLOCKED Jake over the head with an unprotected chair shot; I just hate that. Priest hit another shot to the back. Jake sat up and was bleeding heavily from the forehead, as the crowd chanted “Asshole!” at Priest. Adam hit more chair shots to the back. Priest shoved the ref; the ref shoved back! Adam reapplied the half-crab at 11:30 and switched to a crossface. Jake grabbed the ropes, but as the commentators pointed out, that doesn’t break a hold in this match. Jake powered his way to his feet and shrugged Priest off.

Adam hit a piledriver for a nearfall. Jake fired up and hit his running shoulder blocks, repeatedly knocking Adam down. Priest hit a chop block at 14:30. Jake grabbed him by the throat, so Adam hit a low blow kick to escape. They climbed the cage and fought on the top rope, and Jake hit a powerbomb off the top rope for the pin! New champion! I expected Adam to somehow wiesel his way to victory, so I’m surprised! Jake wins back the title he never lost; he relinquished it earlier this year after suffering an injury that kept him out for several months.

Jake Something defeated Adam Priest in a steel cage to win the DPW World Title at 16:32.

Final Thoughts: Yes, these are the best indy shows in the U.S. GCW does more states and brings in some bigger names, and I love what Beyond/Wrestling Open is doing, but top-to-bottom, show in and show out, DPW is the best. I loved that Kozone-Tankman match, and I’ll go with that for first, ahead of Strong-Stevens, and the cage match main event for third. The women’s matches were both really good. Manny Lo and Morgan Dash are newcomers, but both continue to impress. I have zero complaints at all about this show. I’ll reiterate that this is only available to subscribers to their website, but they do have other matches and events on their YouTube channel.